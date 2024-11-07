Ex-Pro Bowler, Proven Pass Rusher Becomes Available for Falcons on Waiver Wire
The Atlanta Falcons weren't able to upgrade their pass rush at the NFL trade deadline. But a potential upgrade could be available for the team on the league's waiver wire.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the Baltimore Ravens are waiving defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.
Based on Schefter's report, the Ravens are going to try and sneak the veteran back into their organization on the practice squad. But that may not be very likely.
While several teams added edge rushers at the NFL trade deadline, there are probably enough contenders who could use a veteran edge rusher that my guess is he won't clear waivers.
Ngakoue began his career as a sack specialist, posting at least 8 sacks in each of his seven NFL seasons. Only four other players in league history accomplished that feat before Ngakoue.
Ngakoue joined that exclusive group despite constantly changing addresses. He played for five teams in his first seven NFL seasons from 2016-22.
Ngakoue has continued to be a journeyman, playing for the Chicago Bears in 2023 and then the Ravens during the first half of this season. He hasn't made the same impact as previously. Ngakoue has 5.5 sacks in his past 18 games.
But this season, he hasn't really received the opportunity to play. He was inactive in three games and only played 25% of Baltimore's defensive snaps when dressed.
Of course, his lack of playing time could be a red flag. As could be the lack of interest from several teams in keeping Ngakoue past more than a few years. The Ravens have now moved on from Ngakoue twice.
But the Falcons are last in the league with 9 sacks in nine games this season. As previously stated, the Falcons didn't improve their pass rush at the trade deadline.
So, taking a run at Ngakoue is an interesting idea. He'd be cheap and the reward could be potentially significant.
The biggest problem, though, is 30 other teams can also add Ngakoue for essentially nothing. The Falcons are currently 22nd in the waiver order.
So, even if the Falcons are interested, it's very possible another team, even another playoff contender, could claim Ngakoue ahead of Atlanta.