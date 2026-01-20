What are the Falcons Getting In Bill Callahan?

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have officially hired longtime NFL offensive line coach Bill Callahan to the same position on staff. Callahan is the second official hire of the Kevin Stefanski era, following the reinstatement of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich on Monday, and the Falcons are acquiring a legendary coach.

Callahan spent the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans as the offensive line coach for his son, Brian Callahan. He held the same role with the Cleveland Browns under Stefanski from 2020 to 2023, and the pair had two playoff appearances in that span. That period marks just a portion of the decades that he has had in the NFL.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

His early years would be spent at the collegiate level, but he came into the league in 1995 as the offensive line coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. He later moved to the Raiders in 1998 (then in Oakland), where he started as offensive line coach before being elevated to offensive coordinator the next season. Callahan would take over as a head coach for the departed Jon Gruden, where he would lead the Raiders to the Super Bowl in his first season.

From 2004 to 2007, he served as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers before returning to the league in 2008. He then had stops with the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and the then Washington Redskins before joining Stefanski in Cleveland.

He has developed several premier offensive lines in his time, including 12 different Pro Bowl players and nine All-Pro players, and is well-regarded in NFL circles.

Under his tutelage as primarily an OL coach since 2008, Bill Callahan has had 12 different players earn Pro Bowl nods, 9 of which received All-Pro honors. That includes players from every stop except most recently with the Titans. From most recent:



Wyatt Teller (CLE)

Jack… https://t.co/Y8faxAusc5 — Joe Patrick (@JoePatrick) January 20, 2026

Atlanta has a solid offensive line, featuring a four-time All-Pro right guard in Chris Lindstrom and several veterans who are set to return. Right tackle Kaleb McGary is also expected to return after suffering a season-ending injury just before the season kicked off.

There will likely be some schematic changes that impact the complexion of this unit, but the biggest impact will be on the center position. Ryan Neuzil will likely have some competition at the center spot for 2026, but the other four positions will be pretty well established.

With this announcement, former offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford will now officially be looking for a new position in 2026.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

He had been with the team as its offensive line coach since 2021, with the run game coordinator title being added on in 2024. In 2024, the Falcons’ offensive line blocked for an offense that ranked sixth in the league with 369.8 yards per game and 10th in rushing yards per game (130.5). In 2025, the Falcons’ offensive line blocked for an offense that ranked 14th with 333.0 yards per game and eighth in rushing yards per game (125.8).

More moves are coming over the next several days and weeks, but the general manager and offensive coordinator positions are the biggest remaining needs for the Falcons.