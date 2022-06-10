New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: LB Carter Coughlin

Coughlin might have been a stand-up edge rusher throughout his college career, but he would also rotationally play as an inside linebacker if the need arose. Regardless of where Coughlin lined up, he was always at his best as a pass-rusher due to his elite first step.

In 2020, Coughlin mostly played as a stand-up edge defender, whereas, in the short time he did play significant snaps in 2021, he was almost exclusively an off-ball linebacker.

There were no mistakes about Coughlin’s ability to play all around the formation due to his athleticism. According to his RAS, Coughlin was an elite athlete compared to other linebackers and defensive ends. Coughlin’s explosion and speed grades were listed as great, which was no surprise given everything he showed on tape.

Coughlin might not have a lot of NFL tape just yet, but throughout college, he was a consistent menace as a pass-rusher, racking up 105 pressures in his final two seasons, registering a pressure on 16% of his pass-rush snaps.

Even when Coughlin wasn’t wreaking havoc in the backfield, he constantly flashed on tape as a player with a motor that was always running hot and was at least serviceable in enough areas to become a rotational player for an NFL team.

And although he was an every-down player throughout his career at Minnesota, Coughlin still contributed consistently on special teams on return, coverage, and field goals/extra point kicking and blocking.