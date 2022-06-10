Skip to main content

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: LB Carter Coughlin

Carter Coughlin has flashed as both a pass rusher and in coverage. But can he hold off the challenge posed by the incoming rookies?

Before being drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, linebacker Carter Coughlin had one of the most successful college careers for the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Coughlin was widely regarded as an edge rusher with accolades upon accolades. He was a two-time All-Big Ten Second Team and Carl Eller Award-winning player and a three-time Academic All-Big Ten student-athlete.

Coughlin was always expected to be an accomplished football player in college, and he did that, plus some. In his four-year career for Minnesota, Coughlin became the third most productive pass-rusher in school history.

What He Brings

Cleveland Browns tight end Jordan Franks (87) gets tangled up with New York Giants linebacker Carter Coughlin (49) as he makes a play for a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Coughlin might have been a stand-up edge rusher throughout his college career, but he would also rotationally play as an inside linebacker if the need arose. Regardless of where Coughlin lined up, he was always at his best as a pass-rusher due to his elite first step.

In 2020, Coughlin mostly played as a stand-up edge defender, whereas, in the short time he did play significant snaps in 2021, he was almost exclusively an off-ball linebacker.

There were no mistakes about Coughlin’s ability to play all around the formation due to his athleticism. According to his RAS, Coughlin was an elite athlete compared to other linebackers and defensive ends. Coughlin’s explosion and speed grades were listed as great, which was no surprise given everything he showed on tape.

Coughlin might not have a lot of NFL tape just yet, but throughout college, he was a consistent menace as a pass-rusher, racking up 105 pressures in his final two seasons, registering a pressure on 16% of his pass-rush snaps.

Even when Coughlin wasn’t wreaking havoc in the backfield, he constantly flashed on tape as a player with a motor that was always running hot and was at least serviceable in enough areas to become a rotational player for an NFL team.

And although he was an every-down player throughout his career at Minnesota, Coughlin still contributed consistently on special teams on return, coverage, and field goals/extra point kicking and blocking.

His Contract

Carter Coughlin

Coughlin received a four-year contract worth$3,405,144 in 2020. If he doesn't make the roster, the Giants would see a dead cap penalty of $55,072 while also recognizing an $867,464 savings. Coughlin currently takes up just .45% of the salary cap for the Giants in 2022, making him a low-impact player salary-wise and keeping him relatively safe from being released strictly for cap relief.

If Coughlin remains on the roster for the duration of his contract, he would be owed $1,037,536 in 2023 with a $27,536 bonus. That means he could be released and free up $1,010,000 next summer, still making him relatively safe from being released strictly for cap relief.

Coughlin is the 45th highest cap hits on the Giants current roster, and he’s one of the least expensive linebackers on the team.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Carter Coughlin

Coughlin could very much be described as a football player that can contribute in multiple ways as a rotational defender and special teamer but may never become an every-down player in the NFL.

The Giants have few players that could remain a threat when lined up on the edge or the interior, and that can also drop back into coverage without being a complete liability. Coughlin showed throughout his college career and brief NFL career that he could be an inside-out rusher and acceptable cover man.

The importance here is that with Wink Martindale running the Giants defense, it’s likely that defensive linemen and edge rushers alike will be asked to periodically drop back into coverage out of an all-out blitz look.

Coughlin has plenty of competition but also little competition because while the Giants have plenty of linebackers and edge rushers, they have few players that could play both spots with minimal drop-off the way that Coughlin does.

Coughlin is a player that should make the Giants final roster. Coughlin is a perfect depth player with a minimal cap hit for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, a relentless motor, and the ability to be a depth player at multiple defensive positions while contributing on special teams. 

