New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: DB Khalil Dorsey

Former Ravens defensive back Khalil Dorsey is hoping to continue his NFL career with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

The New York Giants defense being installed by new coordinator Wink Martindale has been described as "all-encompassing" by his players, meaning that there's a lot to learn and a lot to know on any given play.

So it certainly helps that the Giants have brought in a few players from Martindale's time at Baltimore familiar with the system, and defensive back Khalil Dorsey is one such player.

Dorsey, 5-foot-9 and 181 pounds, signed with the Ravens following the 2020 draft as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Arizona following a career in which he was a four-time All-Big Sky selection.

Dorsey appeared in 44 games (40 starts) at NAU, totaling 197 tackles (139 solo), 8.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 8 interceptions, 41 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, and 2 blocked kicks during his four-year career.

He was a two-time first-team All-Big Sky selection (2018-2019), named second-team All-Big Sky as a sophomore (2017), and earned honorable mention recognition as a freshman (2016).

Dorsey started every game for the Lumberjacks in three stratight seasons, and in 2019, he racked up career highs in tackles (68), pass breakups (12) and forced fumbles(2).

He didn't make the Ravens' 53-man roster; instead, he landed on the practice squad. He was elevated for the Ravens' games in Weeks 3 and 4 before finally being signed to the active roster.

Unfortunately, Dorsey's rookie season was cut short as he landed on injured reserve (shoulder) about a month after being promoted to the active roster. He also tested positive for COVID while on IR, capping a rocky rookie season in the NFL.

Dorsey's rocky road continued in 2021 when he again landed on injured reserve during summer training camp with an undisclosed injury. While rehabbing, Dorsey took advantage of his free time to immerse himself in doing community service on behalf of the Ravens organization.

What He Brings Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports The 5-foot-9, 171-pound Dorsey has appeared in just six games for the Ravens, having registered just two tackles. He was ranked the 92nd best cornerback by The Athletic's Dane Brugler in his 2020 NFL Draft Guide. During his college career, he allowed just under 60 percent of the pass targets against him to be completed (59.3 percent), registering a 54.9 coverage rating. At NAU, he played most of his snaps on the perimeter, but with those few snaps he had with the Ravens, he played those in the slot. Dorsey owns the NAU marks for interceptions in a game (4), season (11), and career (18), so he has some ball hawk in him. He also can contribute to special teams, having played 37 special teams snaps (most of those on the field goal block unit) in college. (He also has six kickoff returns for 127 yards.) His Contract Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Dorsey is signed to a one-year reserve/futures deal worth $825,000 with no signing bonus. If he does not make the roster, the Giants will receive full credit for that amount and will not incur a dead-money hit. Roster Projection/Expectation Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports The Giants have a lot of names at the bottom of their cornerback depth chart but not a lot of solid experience behind projected starters Adoree' Jackson and Aaron Robinson. Both Dorsey and Maurice Canady have prior experience playing for Martindale. Canady, who has had his own injury issues, probably has a little more to offer at this juncture. In contrast, Dorsey, thanks to injuries interrupting his development, figures to be more of a practice squad candidate.

