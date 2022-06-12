New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: WR Keelan Doss

Doss, whose lone regular-season action has been with the Raiders, is a late addition to the Giants roster. Let's find out more about him.

Giants recently completed their mandatory minicamp in early June, and if you blinked, you missed a handful of players that were invited to participate on a try-out basis.

One such player was 6-foot-3 and 215-pound receiver Keelan Doss, the UC-Davis record holder for most career touchdowns (29). Doss worked out with the offense, mostly running with the third-string, with whom he showed an intriguing set of hands.

Doss played his college ball at UC-Davis, holding the school's career touchdown record (29). He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders on April 28, 2019, but was waived during the final training camp roster cutdowns later that summer.

He then landed with the Jaguars practice squad on September 1, but a week later, the Raiders signed him to their 53-man roster after releasing receiver Antonio Brown. Doss appeared in eight games that season with two starts (181 snaps) and caught 11 of 14 pass targets for 133 yards.

In 2020, Doss re-resigned with the Raiders the following off-season but did not make the roster coming out of training camp. He landed on the practice squad and was elevated for one game in 2020, in which he only played three snaps, with zero pass targets.

Doss again re-signed with the Raiders in 2021, but did not make the 53-man roster. He would then start the 2021 season on the Falcons practice squad before moving over to the Jets practice squad for the second half of the season.

What He Brings

Doss came out of UC-Davis with a reputation as having a high football IQ and good enough skill level but has struggled with transferring those traits into production.

He's not a burner and has had issues with press coverage at times, but his height makes him an intriguing option for the slot. Doss is a good route runner who can create space between himself and a defender, but he's not a guy who will rack up the yards after catch or outrun cornerbacks in a foot race.

His Contract

Doss's contract details weren't immediately available, but it is assumed he signed a reserve/futures contract which would not qualify him for Top-51 status.

Roster Projection/Expectation

The addition of Doss is interesting. The Giants already have a crowd at receiver--Doss becomes the 14th man added at the position. But it's worth noting that the Giants also have some medical issues they're going to be keeping an eye on over the next few weeks, most notably Sterling Shepard (Achilles), Kadarius Toney (knee), and Kenny Golladay (unknown).

Doss doesn't have special teams experience, so him making the 53-man roster would appear to be a long shot. But he does have some traits that are worth developing if the Giants have room on their practice squad.