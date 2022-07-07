New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: S Xavier McKinney

Third-year man Xavier McKinney had a strong sophomore campaign last year. But that's nothing compared to what lies ahead for this young defensive leader.

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney is one of the few players in the NFL that could honestly say he found success as an individual and as part of a team. While attending Alabama from 2017 through 2019, McKinney won a National Championship and was named to the First-Team All-SEC.

Leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, McKinney was often considered the top safety in the class. McKinney was projected to go to the Dallas Cowboys in the first round before falling to the Giants at No. 36.

During his two years in the NFL, McKinney has proven himself to be a menace to opposing quarterbacks. However, everything hasn’t been perfect, as he dealt with a fractured foot that held him out for most of his rookie season in 2020.

The 2021 campaign was a bounce-back year for McKinney as he again showed the flashes that made him a high draft pick. He intercepted five passes to lead the Giants last season. He finished second on the team in pass breakups with 10 (behind team leader James Bradberry's 17). McKinney also finished third in total tackles with 93.

Best of all, he's just getting started.

What He Offers Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports McKinney offers a unique skill set as a player. He can play multiple positions defensively without a drop-off in performance. Throughout his college and pro careers, McKinney has been used primarily as a deep safety but has proven his worth working in the box, slot, and occasionally at cornerback. In 2021, McKinney played the vast majority of his snaps as the deep safety (71 percent of his defensive snaps). Under new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, McKinney should be expected to play significantly more in the slot and box. His versatility and coverage skills should align perfectly with Martindale’s aggressive scheme. McKinney has had an interesting NFL career in coverage. So far, he’s allowed a 73.7 percent completion percentage but just 7.4 yards per target, three touchdowns, and six interceptions for a passer rating of 72.4. The completion percentage is high but misleading, as opposing receivers haven’t found much success against McKinney. As a tackler, McKinney is usually as consistent as they come. Last year he recorded just nine missed tackles, four of those coming in Week 17. McKinney also recorded 15 stops for a gain of three yards or less. McKinney isn’t a special teams contributor, but that’s more so because of his importance defensively as opposed to his inability to do so. And that's just fine considering all he brings to the defense. His Contract Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports McKinney signed a four-year contract with the Giants worth $8,391,046 with a guarantee of $5,789,507. In 2022, McKinney is owed $2,288,467, which is 1.11 percent of the Giants' 2022 salary cap. McKinney is still at the point in his contract where he is owed the entirety of his salary in 2022 and then some, so if the Giants were to cut McKinney at this point, they would eat $2,356,806 in dead cap money, making him more expensive to cut than keep. Roster Projection/Expectations Giants.com The expectations for McKinney in his third season are clear: He needs to solidify himself as one of the best young safeties in the league. The new defensive scheme should put him in a position to create more plays all over the field. McKinney is the best safety on this Giants roster and is a starter. Add in his inexpensive contract, and he’s a lock to make the roster in 2022 and 2023, barring unforeseen circumstances. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if McKinney is wearing the green dot on his helmet this season, the green dot meaning he's wearing a radio in his helmet to relay the plays. McKinney is a player who projects to be on the field for every snap, so such a responsibility would only be natural.

