Across the Field: The Return of Big Ben

When Giants quarterback Daniel Jones takes the field Monday night for the Giants, it will mark the first time in 5,846 days (16 years, two days) that the Giants opening-day starting quarterback will be someone other than Eli Manning, now retired.

Across the field, the Steelers, who last year went most of the season without Ben Roethlisberger due to an elbow injury, are going back to their long-time veteran who, like Manning, came from the 2004 draft class.