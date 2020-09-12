SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Across the Field: The Return of Big Ben

Patricia Traina

When Giants quarterback Daniel Jones takes the field Monday night for the Giants, it will mark the first time in 5,846 days (16 years, two days) that the Giants opening-day starting quarterback will be someone other than Eli Manning, now retired.

Across the field, the Steelers, who last year went most of the season without Ben Roethlisberger due to an elbow injury, are going back to their long-time veteran who, like Manning, came from the 2004 draft class.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Big Blue+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Name Nick Gates Starting Center

Nick Gates will make his first career start at center for the Giants on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jackson Thompson

by

HoogieCoogieMan

New York Giants Mailbag: Andrew Thomas, Roster Questions, and More

It's time for another edition of our weekly mailbag, so let's get to it.

Patricia Traina

A Primer of the Practice Squad Elevation Rules

The Giants haven't yet made any decisions regarding who to elevate from the practice squad. Here are some things they are likely considering in arriving at that decision.

Patricia Traina

Giants - Steelers: Players to Watch

Pat Ragazzo identifies which players we should keep a close eye on in the Giants' Week 1 matchup against the Steelers.

Pat Ragazzo

What Each Giants Projected Defensive Starter Needs To Prove in 2020

The Giants have a lot of expectations for their revamped defensive unit. Here's a rundown of each projected key contributor's role and expectation.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Notebook | A Hard Reset, Wide Receiver Concerns and More

Leftovers from Friday's Giants media sessions.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 12, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Joe Judge's reflections on 9/11.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Need Andrew Thomas Ready for Monday Night

The Giants will be relying on rookie offensive tackle Andrew Thomas to play a critical role for the offense starting on Monday.

Jackson Thompson

by

Costelloct

Giant Test Awaits New York in Week 1

We're going to find out a lot about just how far the Giants have come under head coach Joe Judge and his staff Monday night when they take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jackson Thompson

Barkley: The Goal is for Me to Be So Elite, I Don't Think I'll Ever Reach It

Giants running back Saquon Barkley wants to be a "complete back" for the Giants, but admits that he might never reach his lofty expectations. Here's why.

Jackson Thompson