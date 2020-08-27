Colt McCoy: The Good, the Great, and the Ugly

Colt McCoy was a great pick up for the Giants this offseason. He is a proven pro and a respected veteran signal-caller in the NFL. What makes McCoy such a great addition in New York is that he mimics similar traits as Daniel Jones.

This is a golden opportunity for Jones to continue to improve as a pro in that quarterback room with McCoy. And should the unthinkable happen, and Jones be unable to play, in McCoy, they have a replacement that has proven he can be productive and win games in the NFL.