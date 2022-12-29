New York Giants Week 17: First Look at Indianapolis Colts’ Offense

The New York Giants’ wish to secure a playoff berth will have to wait at least another week, courtesy of an ending that has become all too familiar for the franchise.

On a Christmas Eve showdown in the Twin Cities, the Giants rebounded from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter behind a 27-yard touchdown run by Saquon Barkley and a two-point conversion from Daniel Bellinger to tie things up with two minutes remaining.

However, after earlier miscues cost them points, Big Blue watched Vikings’ kicker Greg Joseph nail a 61-yard boot as time expired to steal away their dreams in a 27-24 victory for Minnesota.

Playing against one of the league’s worst pass defenses, quarterback Daniel Jones gifted the Giants faithful with his second-best performance of the season. Throwing 42 passes (his second-highest total this season), he completed 30 attempts for 334 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, including an average of 8.0 yards per connection.

Beyond Jones’ contributions, the Giants’ offense also received some helpful additions from their skill player units. Running back Saquon Barkley had his second game with at least 80 yards rushing and a touchdown, while three receivers finished with at least 79 yards, including Isaiah Hodgins, who tallied a 16-yard score to his outing in the second quarter.

The defensive side even etched out four sacks, six tackles for loss, and six passes deflected to put the Vikings on their heels. In the end, two turnovers inside Minnesota territory were the difference maker between two field goals and, subsequently, the Giants notching their first playoff berth since 2016.

The holiday defeat still bore some positives for the Giants’ as their season turns to its final two games. Firstly, the team showed they could hang with the best in the league despite their massive roster ineptitudes resulting from injuries. Moreover, they’re more than alive for a playoff spot and now possess a great opportunity to clinch it against one of the NFL’s most dysfunctional opponents.