Five Giants to Watch in Wild Card Round

The Giants need all hands on deck to deliver a win against the Minnesota Vikings on Wild Card weekend. Here are five players/units in particular who need to deliver the goods.

The New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since the 2016 season, surpassing the expectations of many with their surprising 9-7-1 finish as the sixth seed in the NFC.

But all that the Giants have worked so hard for this season will now be put to the test in a playoff rematch against a team that snatched a win away from them in the dying seconds of their Week 16 matchup: the Minnesota Vikings.

The third-seeded Minnesota Vikings ended their 2022 campaign with a 13-4 record and come into this game as a sizeable favorite with their dynamic offensive attack and underrated defense.

That said, the Vikings have been volatile throughout this season, illustrating that firsthand in their nail-biting 27-24 win over the Giants three weeks ago. Though the Giants will return to Minnesota for their Wild Card clash, they still have what it takes to come away with a win. However, they will need the following five players/positions groups to deliver big performances for that goal to come to fruition.

RT Evan Neal

When you evaluate the campaign the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft had, it’s certainly challenging not to notice the slide Evan Neal endured as the season progressed. Though he had some shaky games to start, mustering 16 pressures in his first seven games, it was when Neal returned from his knee injury during Week 13 that things started to take a turn for the worse.

This came to a boiling point against the Eagles in Week 14, when Neal allowed eight pressures, and against the Vikings in Week 16, where he gave up seven pressures, including a sack. Neal ended the 2022 season as the team leader in pressures (39), sacks (7), and hits (10), and he had the lowest pass-blocking efficiency rating (94.6) amongst all starting offensive linemen who played 360 snaps or more this season.