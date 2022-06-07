New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: LB Cam Brown

With the addition of so many new linebackers, is Cam Brown facing an uphill battle to hang around?

New York Giants linebacker Cam Brown has the NFL in his blood, as his cousin, Andre Davis, played receiver for nine seasons in the league.

Brown, now going into his third season with the Giants, was a sixth-round pick out of Penn State in 2020. He's hoping to find a role in a new defense with a new coaching staff and front office.

Before choosing Penn State over 21 other major Division I offers, Brown was a four-star prospect out of the Bullis School in Maryland. He played in the Semper Fidelis All American Bowl, and in his first season in Happy Valley, he was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman team.

Brown was a team captain and a third-team All-Big Ten performer by his senior season. At the NFL Combine, he flashed high-level athleticism for a 6-foot-5, 240-pound man, running a 4.72 in the 40, jumping 35.5 inches in the vertical jump, and logging just over 10 feet in the broad jump.

What He Brings Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC Brown is a big, long, and athletic linebacker who moves well in space. He has been a major contributor on special teams over the past two seasons. He took 82 percent of the special teams snaps during his rookie season, and he followed that up with 80 percent last season despite a sting on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. His frame screams special teamer. He fills a role on every unit. His long arms are perfect for punt and field goal protection, and his linebacker physicality means he is not afraid of contact, so kickoff duty is perfect for him. He should be good enough to cover people as a blocker on the kick and punt return teams and has the speed to cover. Special teams is where Brown’s bread is buttered, and he needs to fall in love with these units. His Contract Giants.com Brown is in Year 3 of a four-year $3.398 million contract. His $198,364 signing bonus was prorated over the four years, so he is due $49,591, which would be a part of the $99,182 in dead money if he were cut. There is no guaranteed money attached to the remainder of his contract. This season, he is set to make $944,591, and his contract will account for .5% of the total cap. Next season his cap number will increase to $1,059,591. Roster Projection/Expectations Giants.com For as good as Brown has been on special teams, he's facing an uphill battle to make this roster because the team drafted three more linebackers, and most times, a team will only keep seven or eight linebackers on an active roster. There should be four inside linebackers, and we know two spots are reserved for Blake Martinez and Tae Crowder. That leaves two spots for six guys to fight it out, a group that will consist of Brown, rookies Micah McFadden and Darrian Beavers, and Carter Coughlin. It's too early to make the call here, as injuries and padded practices will help clarify the situation, but we would not be surprised if Brown finds himself on the outside looking in. While his special teams contribution is notable, his snaps on the defense dropped from 94 as a rookie to 12 last season. Again, this is a different coaching staff looking to give their guys a chance, and unless there are injuries or something unexpected happens, we're not confident of Brown surviving this cut.

