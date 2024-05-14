Giants Country

Giants' Draft Class Named Top 5 Most Impactful of 2024

The New York Giants' incoming draft class has a chance to make an immediate impact.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA
Patience is a virtue, but it may not be necessary for New York Giants fans to seek immediate contributions from the 2024 draft class.

CBS Sports ranked Big Blue's freshmen as the fourth-most impactful draft class for the upcoming season, behind only those of Washington, Arizona, and Green Bay. The class, of course, is headlined by Louisiana State University receiver Malik Nabers, the sixth overall pick and the top incoming receiver in the eyes of many observers, including CBS analyst Chris Trapasso.

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers reacts after being selected by
Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers reacts after being selected by / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

"Nabers was my WR1 in this class," Trapasso wrote. "After he learns the full route tree, look out. He'll be able to do it all at receiver."

It's clear that this Giants group, hungry for offensive consistency, has big plans for Nabers: The former Tiger is the highest pick the franchise has ever used on a receiver, succeeding Ike Hilliard, who was the seventh choice in 1997. 

Trapasso has further hopes for the Giants' middle picks: Tyler Nubin's "film as a ball-hawking free safety can't simply be ignored," while Dru Phillips is lauded for his "explosiveness." Fifth-round choice Tyrone Tracy Jr. figures to be another instant playmaker with his experience as both receiver and running back.

Darius Muasau
Darius Muasau / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants' final pick, however, receives the most praise, as Trapasso compares sixth-round defender Darius Muasau to a recent All-Pro nominee. 

"Muasau gave me Matt Milano vibes on film regarding his instincts and hair-on-fire style," Trapasso noted of the former UCLA Bruin. "There's some upside as a coverage type, too, because of how fluidly he flips his hips."

The recent Detroit draft was general manager Joe Schoen's third at the helm of the Giants' decision-making. Defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux, Micah McFadden, and Deonte Banks likely stand as his most notable picks. 

