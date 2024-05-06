New York Giants WR Malik Nabers Shares His Next Big Dream
New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers has made a habit of accomplishing whatever he's set his mind to doing.
From an early age, he knew he wanted to play in the NFL, so his mother, Tonya, vowed to support her son's dream in whatever way possible.
He then accomplished the goal of attending LSU, where, during his final season, he led the SEC in both receptions (89) and receiving yards (1,569).
That led to his next goal, which was to be a first-round draft pick. And now that he's checked that goal off his list, what's next for the 20-year-old?
That's an easy one. Nabers wants to buy a house for his mother, Tonya.
“I’m excited,” Nabers said during a clip of NFL Films' "Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL" program.
“To be a New York Giant is a dream come true, to go and play in The Big Apple. So, I’m happy to bring my family there. The next thing I’m going to accomplish is to get Mom a house.”
According to Over the Cap, Nabers is slotted to receive a four-year deal (with an option year) worth $29.207 million, including an $18.062 million signing bonus. His first-year base salary is projected to be $795,000.
The Giants typically sign all their draft picks when they come in for the minicamp. (This year's rookie minicamp will be May 10-11.)
As for Nabers and his goal, his signing bonus alone should be more than enough for him to buy his mother the house of her dreams, though it's unclear if the Youngsville, Louisiana native plans to buy the home in Northern New Jersey area or their home state.
Regardless of the location, that won't be the last of Nabers' goals. He's already engaged quarterback Jayden Daniels, his former college teammate drafted four spots ahead of him in the first round by the Washington Commanders, in a friendly wager involving Rookie of the Year honors.
And, of course, Nabers wants to help the Giants become relevant again. But that will come in time. For now, Nabers is grateful that his lifelong dreams have come to fruition.
“It means a lot,” he said of being drafted in the first round. “It means the journey that I had was successful. The plan A worked. There was no plan B. Plan B was to make plan A work.”
Onward and upward.
