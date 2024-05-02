Malik Nabers Propels, Sinks Giants' 2024 Draft Class Ranking
Malik Nabers' draft neighbors are being used to the New York Giants' benefit and detriment.
SI.com's ranking of the 2024 NFC draft classes placed the Giants' group in 12th out of 16, offering praise and criticism for using the sixth overall pick on Nabers, a highly touted aerial playmaker out of LSU.
"Perhaps the Giants should be ranked lower than 12th on this list, but they landed standout wideout Malik Nabers with their No. 6 pick," list curator Gilberto Manzano said.
"Nabers has the makings of the next Odell Beckham Jr. or Ja’Marr Chase. Nabers’s explosiveness will expand the playbook for coach Brian Daboll, making him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses."
Nabers, a big-play receiver in Baton Rouge, should undoubtedly inject some life into the Giants' offense, but some critics have chided the team's decision to pass (no pun intended) on the quarterback prospects from the touted draft class of 2024.
The Giants reportedly made an attempt to move up on the draft board (said to be targeting eventual New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye) but after that didn't come to fruition, they stayed put in the sixth slot, where Nabers awaited.
Count Manzano among those perplexed by the Giants decision to pass on passing, even if Nabers should immediately establish himself as a reliable weapon for embattled incumbent Daniel Jones.
"Daniel Jones gets another shot to prove himself with a dangerous downfield threat in Nabers," Manzano said.
"But the Giants likely know by now that Jones won’t ever reach elite QB status in the NFL. They had an opportunity to move up from No. 6 to third to select Drake Maye, but couldn’t come to a trade agreement with the New England Patriots."
Curiously, the Giants' later picks are not taken into account for the immediate aftermath's rankings: even if the Giants regret not closing the book on Jones sooner, New York obtained several potential immediate contributors, such as day two defenders Tyler Nubin and Andru Phillips, as well as red zone skill men Theo Johnson and Tyrone Tracy Jr.
The Chicago Bears, new employers of top pick Caleb Williams and No. 9 choice Rome Odunze, topped Manzano's rankings while Washington, Detroit, Philadelphia, and the Los Angeles Rams rounded out the top five.
