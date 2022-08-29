New York Giants Inital 53-man Roster: Some Tough Decisions to Be Made

If there’s one thing we learned right away about New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, it’s that he is not necessarily a fan of the term “depth chart.”

No, the first-time head coach prefers the term “rep chart,” which, if you think about it, makes sense because being a starter in today’s NFL isn’t necessarily the same thing as being a starter in baseball, where starters play the bulk of the game.

On the other hand, football can see a guy be a starter but end up with fewer reps than the guy “behind him” on the depth chart. This is because football coaches put personnel packages together that they deploy based on the situations they anticipate they encounter.

Here then, is my initial 53-man roster prediction. Note that some of the players I have on this list as making it could be destined for injured reserve; I'll mention those as we get to them.

Quarterbacks (3)

In: Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor, Davis Webb

Out: N/A

Despite calls/hopes by some to the contrary, Daniel Jones will be this team's starter. In a handful of preseason snaps (yes, against backups, but those guys are competing for jobs as well), Jones has looked efficient and has been productive. His game against the Bengals was his best showing of the summer, not so much because he lit up the stat sheet or the scoreboard, but more thanks to the things that aren't easily measured.

Davis Webb has played well enough to earn a spot on the roster,r and I think until Tyrod Taylor is fully recovered from his back injury, the Giants will carry Webb on the 53-man roster. I could see a scenario where if the Giants need the roster spot, Webb could be moved to the practice squad.

Running Backs (4)

In: Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Jashaun Corbin, Gary Brightwell

Out: Sandro Platzgummer, Antonio Williams

Saquon Barkley is RB1, and Matt Breida, despite having been sidelined with an injury for most of the preseason, should be RB2. The first preseason game thrust the competition for RB3 into the forefront. In both games, Antonio Williams has come out with the advantage over Gary Brightwell (ankle), who missed the Bengals game, and rookie Jashaun Corbin. But Brightwell is one of those guys who will likely make it due to his special teams ability, which he put on display against the Jets.

Corbin got reps and did wellwti them all summer and could be a surprise ad over Williams, who played in the offense before while at Buffalo.

Tight Ends (3)

In: Daniel Bellinger, Chris Myarick, Tanner Hudson

Out: Austin Allen

Daniel Bellinger has always been a lock to make the team. The rest of the picture at this position is murky regarding experience. The Giants put Ricky Seals-Jones (toe) and Andre Miller (forearm) on injured reserve and cut Jordan Akins, replacing him with Tanner Hudson. Overall this projected group of three tight ends has played 33 games, with Hudson being the "old man" of the group (22 games).

Myarick, by the way, has been working as the H-back/fullback in camp--he's listed as a fullback on the Giants roster. That should help him secure his role as TE2. I think Austin Allen will land on the practice squad, where he can continue to work on his blocking game.

Wide Receivers (7)

In: Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Wan'Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard, David Sills V, Keelan Doss, Alex Bachman

Out: C.J. Board, Darius Slayton, Alex Bachman, Richie James, Jalyon Moore, Travis Toivonen

At the top of the depth chart is Kenny Golladay, who, contrary to what some might think, isn't going anywhere this year given the cap ramifications, which would see the Giants lose cap space rather than save, the loss being $4.3 million.

Then there are the injuries. Promising youngster Collin Johnson, a poor man's Golladay who was on his way toward earning a roster spot, tore his Achilles and is done for the year. Johnson's injury likely opens the door for David Sills, who has had a strong camp these last few weeks, to grab that roster spot.

Kadarius Toney has been unable to work most of the summer due to a suspected hamstring issue, though he has recently been trying to ramp himself back up. The Giants did get some reinforcement when Sterling Shepard, the "old man" of the group but still one of the best receivers this team has, passed his physical.

The big question involves Bachman, who had a Victor Cruz-like breakout game against the Bengals. Will it lead to a roster spot for the former Wake Forest receiver, who has been on the Giants' practice squad since 2019? Bachman has played most of his snaps in the slot, so with Wan'Dale Robinson, Toney, and Shepard in front of him, the numbers don't appear to favor Bachman's chances.

C.J. Board's rib injury will no doubt be in play regarding his chances at a roster spot. I still think Darius Slayton won't be with this team, and I got the impression he doesn't think he will, either.

I don't know if the Giants will look to or be able to trade Slayton, but I maintain that it makes zero sense to carry a guy making $2.5 million who doesn't play special teams as your fifth or sixth receiver.

Could Richie James, who in the spring got first-team reps while Golladay, Shepard, and Toney were sidelined, be a practice squad candidate?

Offensive Line (9)

In: Andrew Thomas, Shane Lemieux, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, Ben Bredeson, Devery Hamilton, Jamil Douglas

Out: Max Garcia, Garrett McGhin, Will Holden, Eric Smith, Josh Rivas, Roy Mbaeteka (roster exemption)

This is one position group where you can expect injuries to influence the numbers. For example, Shane Lemieux will make the roster, but that's only so they can move him to injured reserve once that window opens up. Lemieux is a guy they hope to get back at some point later in the year, but if that point isn't any time soon, then it makes sense to move him to IR.

The same situation could hold true for Ben Bredeson, who is dealing with an elbow injury, the severity of which is unknown. I also think there is a possibility of a newcomer currently on another team's roster joining the group.

Defensive Line (5)

In: Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Nick Williams, Jalyn Holmes, D.J. Davidson

Out: David Moa, Ryder Anderson, Justin Ellis

Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawerence are locks. Ellis was signed to provide rotational snaps as the nose tackle, but I think Nick Williams and young D.J. Davidson will edge him out. Holmes has worked with the starter in the base defense. Anderson has been intriguing, but he could be a practice squad candidate.

Outside Linebacker (6)

In: Azeez Ojulari, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jihad Ward, Elerson Smith, Oshane Ximines, Tomon Fox

Out: Quincy Roche

This is another position group where injuries will affect what the team does for the long term. Ojulari and Thibodeaux may or may not be ready for Week 1. We also don't know the health statuses of Ward, who has missed a large chunk of time, or Smith, the latter of whom looks like he's going to be a while.

I have Ximines ahead of Roche because Ximines has gotten more reps ahead of Roche and is slightly more athletic. But this would probably be the toughest cut to make as all Roche has done when given a chance is make plays.

If this regime is thinking practice squad for the young pass rusher, they might end up disappointed, as if Roche hits waivers, it would be difficult not to see some other team picking him up. But it might just come down to Roche or Fox for the final roster spot at this position.

Inside Linebackers (4)

In: Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, Micah McFadden, Cam Brown

Out: Carter Coughlin, Austin Calitro

This decision came down to Cam Brown and Carter Coughlin. The coaching staff has made no secret of how much it likes Brown's athleticism and length, especially when it comes to special teams.

Unless that's a ruse, I suspect Brown makes the roster ahead of Coughlin, who missed some time earlier this summer with an undisclosed injury. I wonder if the Giants try to sneak Coughlin through to the practice squad until they sort out who is going to IR at outside linebacker.

Cornerback (5)

In: Adoree’ Jackson, Aaron Robinson, Darnay Holmes, Darren Evans, Cor’Dale Flott,

Out: Rodarius Williams (IR), Olaijah Griffin, Khalil Dorsey, Harrison Hand, Zyon Gilbert

I still think at least one member of this position group is on another team's roster. I say that because beyond Adoree' Jackson, Aaron Robinson, Darnay Holmes, and Cor'Dale Flott, there isn't a lot of experience that gives one assurance if there is an injury to those higher up on the depth chart. Darren Evans has flashed the most, but I still think once the roster settles, he's more of a practice squad player for them. So we'll have to see if they agree.

Safety (4)

In: Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Dane Belton, Trenton Thompson

Out: Yusuf Corker, Nate Meadors

The Giants cut Andrew Adams in a move that shows they're committed to youth, which is why Meadors was a tough cut for me--he's been coming on strong of late. The final roster spot between Trenton Thompson and Yusuf Corker is tricky, but I think Thompson has been slightly better, whereas I could see Corker on the practice squad.

Specialists (3)

In: Jamie Gillan, Graham Gano, Casey Kreiter

Out: Ryan Santoso

The Giants won't carry two kickers on the roster. Also worth mentioning is that Gillan, who to start looked inconsistent, has come on strong these past couple of weeks.

The initial 53-man roster must be set by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Join the Giants Country Community