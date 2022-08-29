Why the New York Giants Are Unlikely to Give Up on Kenny Golladay

To the casual observer, New York Giants receiver Kenny Golladay's numbers this preseason are horrendous.

Per NextGen stats, Golladay logged 14 offensive snaps Sunday vs. Jets and was targeted once on Tyrod Taylor's interception. Otherwise, Golladay had no receptions in the game.

For the three-game preseason slate, Golladay played in 51 snaps and had one catch for six yards on four targets.

Not good. But then again, it's fair to wonder if the team, much as they have done with Wan'Dale Robinson, held back some of the pass targets for Golladay or if it was simply a matter of the receiver not getting open to warrant a glance from the quarterbacks.

To some, Golladay's production or lack thereof is a result of the receiver who was once so enthusiastic about this new offensive system, suddenly changing his tune so much so that certain plays like the one below are deemed "business decisions" given the lack of zest he showed on the play.

"He’s done a good job with what we’ve asked him to do," head coach Brian Daboll said of Golladay. "He’s competed. And he’s played multiple spots for us. He’s continuing to learn our offense. I think he’s done a good job of learning it. I know numbers and catches and all that, but he’s done what we’ve asked him to do."

Still, it was curious, to say the least, that Golladay was among a handful of starters who were not given the night off. But Daboll said not to read too much into that.

"We looked at some of their playtime in practice and then their playtime in the games. Some we just decided not to play. It was a case-by-case basis, and we thought we did what was best for the team," he said.

Daboll deferred to having to look at the tape when asked about Golladay's perceived effort on the Breida run. And when asked if his roster spot is in jeopardy, the head coach again seemed to punt on answering.

"I mean, look, all of those receivers are competing. And Kenny’s had a good camp. (General Manager) Joe (Schoen) and I will sit back, and we’ll talk about everybody," Daboll said.

When pressed for clarification, Daboll said, "I’m just saying I’m not going to commit to anybody being on the roster or not on the roster until I sit down with (general manager) Joe (Schoen) and have a conversation. We have a lot to talk about at a lot of different positions. That’s not what I meant. I’m just saying, in general, we have a lot of conversations to have."

For those hoping for the Giants to move on from Golladay and his $72 million contract, short of the Giants finding a trade partner--and that's a big IF--New York is likely stuck with Golladay and his $19 million guaranteed base salary this year.

To cut him would mean the Giants would lose $4.5 million in addition to the dead money hit, which is something a cap-strapped team like the Giants that's going to have to find pennies to bring in reinforcements off the waiver wire and have enough to operate moving forward just cannot afford to do.

Instead, the Giants will more than likely have to grin and bear it with Golladay for the coming year before they can even think of getting out from under that monstrosity of a contract and hope that once the game planning begins, they get a much more productive version of Golladay.

"This is a tough time for players. It’s also a tough time for coaches, for equipment staff, for trainers, for video, for cafeteria workers that have built relationships with players that have been here since April or whatever it may be," Daboll said.

"And you build relationships, and when someone doesn’t make it, again, you’re empathetic towards that. But that’s the business we live in, and I’m glad everybody put their best foot forward, and now some decisions need to be made and talked about over the next 48 hours."

