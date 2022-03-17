Giants QB Tyrod Taylor Locked In on Learning Offense, Getting Ready to Compete

New Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor isn't here to start any firestorms with incumbent Daniel Jones, but that doesn't mean he won't do everything he can to be ready to roll.

New Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor has no misconceptions about why he was brought on board by the Giants.

The 32-year-old Taylor, in a video conference call with reporters, said his role is to come in, get better every day and be able and ready to contribute to whatever goals are set by the coaching staff.

“I view it as coming in, obviously learning the offense, pushing the guys in the room, and putting my best foot forward each day,” Taylor said.

Since Taylor signed a two-year deal with the Giants, there has been some speculation that he was brought on board to challenge incumbent Daniel Jones for the starting job. But the organization, which structured Taylor’s contract in such a way to where the team is covered regardless of the role Taylor takes on, remains committed to giving incumbent starter Daniel Jones every opportunity to succeed as a starting quarterback in this league this year.

That message was apparently conveyed to Taylor, who spent the 2015-2017 seasons in Buffalo, overlapping for one year with current Giants general manager Joe Schoen in 2017.

“My process, since I was drafted in 2011, has been to prepare as a starter,” Taylor said. “Obviously, in the quarterback position, you never know when your number is called. You want to go in and play at a high level. So that's my focus—an opportunity to keep working as we get back in the swing of things in April.”

Taylor said he didn’t know Jones until Wednesday when the two began a text message exchange. He said he was looking forward to working alongside Jones, adding, “Looking forward to pushing each other, and just helping the quarterback room be the best it can be so this team can be the best they can be.”

Taylor, who called Jones “very talented,” isn’t as familiar with the fourth-year quarterback’s game, but he thinks there is talent there from what he's seen.

“Obviously, we've seen him make a lot of throws. He can escape the pocket,” Taylor said. “I've never met him in person; just watched from afar, and I've been impressed and, like I said, looking forward to working with him.”

Taylor said he had other options but ultimately chose the Giants because he felt it was a great fit for him. “Obviously, to learn from a bunch of offensive-minded guys like (head coach Brian Daboll), (quarterbacks coach) Shea (Tierney), and (offensive coordinator Mike) Kafka.

“Also, the talent on the team—I just thought it was a great fit for me and where I'm at in my career.”

Taylor was asked if he thought he might have an opportunity to start at some point for the Giants, and was that a factor in his decision.

“There's no crystal ball, obviously. You never know what the future holds,” he said. “You have to pick what makes the most sense for you at that time. And I think choosing to come here made the most sense for me for this stage of my career.

“Daniel has played a number of snaps here and has played well. So to come in and to think, ‘Oh, this is an opportunity to start,’--that's not necessarily a factor. It's more so what makes the most sense and coming in, and staying ready for the opportunity if it does present itself.”

Regardless of how things work out in the coming months, Taylor is thankful for the opportunity the Giants have given him.

“The opportunity presented itself for me to come here. I’m thankful for them trusting me to bring me here, and I’m looking forward to getting work.”

