New York Giants QB Tyrod Taylor's Contract Structure Breakdown

Tyrod Taylor's deal isn't as scary as it intially sounded. Here's what the deal tells us and here's why the intial reported amounts aren't as harsh as they first seemed.

The New York Giants signing of quarterback Tyrod Taylor has created some consternation among the masses regarding the team's quarterback plans, specifically Daniel Jones's future.

But in reality, the contract's structure suggests nothing more than Taylor being a QB2 with QB1 potential should Jones not be physically able to play on any given week and a stop-gap solution for the team should they have to move on from Jones after this season.

Taylor's deal is a two-year $11 million contract with a $4.2 million signing bonus and $100,000 total in workout bonuses, and up to $6 million in play-time-related incentives that can push the deal upwards of $18 million total.

More Giants-related Cap Cut Stories What Does Jon Feliciano Bring to an Offensive Line? 1 / 5

In 2022, Taylor's cap number is $2.7 million, which is just a smidge more than the one-year cap figure the Giants paid Colt McCoy a couple of years ago. Taylor's $1.25 million base salary this year is fully guaranteed. He'll also collect a $50,000 workout bonus if he attends a set number of scheduled off-season workouts.

Taylor also has unspecified play-time incentives should he at some point need to step in for Jones. But it's clear that his 2022 cap figure doesn't scream potential starter, yet the play-time bonuses can certainly help rectify matters if Taylor does have to start a game or two.

In 2023, Taylor's base salary jumps to $5.45 million, of which only $2.725 million is fully guaranteed. This setup covers the Giants for both the possibility of Jones breaking out and remaining the starters or fizzling out, thus necessitating a new quarterback to come in and for Taylor to be the stop-gap until the new quarterback is ready.

The Giants also included a voidable year to Taylor's contract in 2023. The deal voids on February 10, 2024. This was done to thin out the prorated signing bonus and keep Taylor's cap number low.

Thus instead of having to carry a $2.1 million prorated bonus for 2022 and 2023, the Giants are only carrying a $1.4 million proration for each of the next three years.

Join the Giants Country Community