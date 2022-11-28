How Giants Can Jump-start the Running Game

After their disappointing 28-20 loss to Dallas on Thanksgiving, the New York Giants find themselves in unfamiliar territory this season. They lost back-to-back games for the first time this year in what has been an unexpected resurgence under new head coach Brian Daboll.

At the heart of their struggles over the last two games has been an inability to find consistency in the run game. Three of their four losses this season came when they failed to rush for over 100 yards.

The only other defeat, a Week 3 loss to Dallas, saw the team rush for 167 yards but only rushed the ball 25 times in the game. These facts seem to hold the key to their recent in-game struggles and the solution to the problem.

The Giants have failed to rush for over 90 yards in their recent losses to the Cowboys and Lions. Also, in their Week 8 trip to Seattle, they could not reach 80 yards on the ground and ultimately lost that game 27-13.

All three games had something in common: The offense did not run the ball 30 or more times. They ran the ball 21 times at Dallas, 26 times against Detroit, and 28 times versus Seattle. As previously mentioned, the run total was sub-30 in their first meeting with the Cowboys this year.

Could it be as simple as running the ball a handful of times more each game? Not exactly, but the statistics support a philosophy and game plan that has resulted in seven victories this season.

The Giants have relied on a bend-but-don't-break defense and an offense that not only doesn't turn the ball over but takes advantage of the opposition's turnovers. Then they use a talent like Saquon Barkley mixed with the running ability of Daniel Jones to create explosive plays and continue to possess the ball.

Despite all the injuries the offense and defense have suffered, the consistency has been in the game plan and Barkley and Jones's availability.

So how do they solve the problem? Part of it is that injuries on the offensive line have taken away some of their pop in the run game. While rookie right tackle Evan Neal has had his issues in pass protection, he's been solid in the run-blocking game to the point where not having him for the last few weeks has not helped.

Neal, along with other injuries along the line and the absence of tight end Daniel Bellinger, have disrupted the chemistry they were developing through the first half of the season, not to mention that the Giants have had their struggles at the second level. Getting those back in place can revitalize the run game.

Another component that can help the running game has been the use of Daniel Jones as a runner. Jones, who dealt with an ankle sprain earlier this season, has 451 yards rushing this season, but in two of the last three losses, he has carried the ball nine times for 34 yards, perhaps a result of that ankle injury. It is not only his statistical effect but the impact he makes as a running threat on how defenses can attack Barkley.

As another run option, the defense must account for Jones in their scheme while also planning to stop Barkley. This results in open cutback lanes for Saquon because defenders check to ensure Jones does not have the ball. It is not surprising that the run offense finds more success in games where Jones is more active as a runner.

Ultimately getting Barkley going earlier with the rushing attack can help the entire offense. The game-planned drives at the beginning of the game and coming out of halftime have had a lot of success for the Giants, and Barkley should be featured more in those drives with quick-hitting runs that only require linemen to hold a block for a second or two.

Sometimes the zone and gap scheme plays they like to run with Barkley are initially blocked well, but one or more linemen fail to hold their block long enough for the development of the play to succeed.

Use that rejuvenated burst from Barkley to get past a defensive line and up on linebackers before they have a chance to react. Plays like dive and lead can facilitate some quick hitters for the Giants.

Over the last three games, the Commanders, who are next up on the Giants' schedule, have been fantastic at defending the run against teams with top-notch run games. This weekend will be a good test for the Giants, who will almost certainly need a great performance on the ground to succeed on Sunday at home in this division rivalry.

Giants fans should keep an eye on how the run game is deployed and whether or not these elements help bring the Giants back to the win column.

