Jihad Ward Reveals His "Special Mission" on Giants' Defense

Ward aspires to be a defensive leader and a mentor and has one youngster in particular in his sights.

New York Giants veteran defensive end Jihad Ward is in a new city with a new team but playing for a familiar face in defensive coordinator Don Martindale, with whom Ward played during part of the 2019 season and all of 2020 in Baltimore.

But with so much already on his plate, Ward, who in 21 games played over that season-plus recorded 16 tackles, 4.0 sacks, and 12 quarterback hits for the man he affectionately refers to as "Uncle Wink," Martindale, has embraced a special kind of role on the Giants outside of his job description.

That role is to serve as an on-field coach to his younger teammates as they continue to learn Martindale's system. And Ward has one young player in particular in his sights that he wants to help bring out the very best: rookie first-rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux.

"We drafted him, and he's a special guy for the defense," Ward said Wednesday. "My job is to get him right."

Ward, who knows Martindale's concepts, has been roaming the field and serving as an advisor to his teammates regarding Martindale's concepts.

Jihad Ward (No. 55) celebrates with Leonard Williams (left) dances after a pass rush drill Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK Defensive coordinator Don Martindale Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK Rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux

While Ward has had to become acclimated to a new team, that hasn't stopped the 28-year-old from making sure that Thibodeaux, one of the most important young players on the defense, is ready to hit the ground running.

"I'm on him. Make sure he's studied the playbook and stuff like that because I don't want him to play slow," Ward said. "I don't want any of my guys to play slow. That goes for all positions," Ward said.

And how has Thibodeaux, sidelined most of Phase 3 with a lower-body injury, been doing in that regard?

"He'll definitely be ready, and I can't wait," Ward gushed with a smile.

Ward's assistance is underrated but important because a significant difference between the system the Giants ran under Patrick Graham and the one the defense is running now is that the latter requires a deeper understanding of not only one's specific role but also that of the others around him.

"Everybody has just got to know," Ward said. "Handle your position first. When stuff goes left, then you can worry about everybody else's position. There’s going to be times where there are going to be injuries."

And the naturally outgoing Ward is only too happy to step right into a leadership role in that regard because that's the only way he knows how to operate.

"I'm being me. I’m not changing who I am," he said. "That's about it right there. I can't pretend to be a leader. I cannot pretend to be anything these guys want me to be. I'm being myself. God has gifted me with that, so I'm being me."

