Takeaways from Giants' Mandatory Minicamp

There was a question or two about where players were lining up and why largely driven by what was being shown, contradicting what was expected.

For example, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, who is expected to be part of the starting lineup, took some snaps with the third-string offense, which brought on the questions.

Earlier this spring, Daboll spoke of having a “rep chart” rather than a “depth chart,” reiterated not to read anything into the lineups.

“We've used different personnel packages,” Daboll said regarding Seals-Jones. “That goes with all the guys. You’ll see different receivers go with Daniel (Jones) one day. This isn't really, like I said, an evaluation type of camp. It is more of a teaching, learning camp and moving guys around and putting them with different players.”

Remember, the Giants have been missing several players due to medical issues, which has opened up opportunities for other players to inch closer to the brass ring. So, for example, receivers like Travis Toikonen, David Sills, Alex Bachman, and Richie James all saw a higher number of reps than they probably otherwise have seen.

It’s also been an opportunity for younger players like rookie Josh Ezeudu, one of the team’s third-round draft picks and a player who projects as a guard—to take advantage of snaps at tackle, where he worked with the starters in place of Andrew Thomas (ankle).

To gain position flexibility, Daboll and the coaches have been big on cross-training guys at different positions. They have also done a good job of getting a look at some players who right now are long shots to make the roster rather than devoting precious training camp reps to those players later on when they need to be getting the team ready for the season.

The depth chart will eventually come, but for now, any reports of lineups just aren't worth the paper they're written on.