Kayvon Thibodeaux Explains Why Single-Season Sack Record is Important to Him
Before even entertaining a question from the media, New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux had an announcement.
"We just gonna start this off, just so y'all wondering. I'm going for the record, so don't ask. Every year I'm here. I'm going for Michael Strahan's record,” he said with a smile.
Yes, Thibodeaux is serious about going for the Giants' Hall of Fame defensive end’s single sack record (21), which Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt tied in 2021. Last season, Thiboeaux posted an 11.5 sack performance, 35 pressures, and 16 quarterback hits.
But if Thibodeaux is to reach his goal, the pass rush needs to be more effective. Despite having a 45.4% blitz rate last season, the Giants , good for 18th in the league.
Despite Thibodeaux's sack explosion and Dexter Lawrence's presence on the interior, they failed to consistently pressure the quarterback.
Enter Brian Burns, acquired in a trade with Carolina in the off-season. In Burns, Thibodeaux has the ying to his yang, his partner in crime who, along with Lawrence, presents a challenge to opposing offenses regarding how they need to allocate resources to slow down what is suddenly an improved Giants pass rush.
Burns is not only the senior of the two; he’s also more established in terms of production. And now he’s on the same side as Thibodeaux. The two have quickly bonded and are pushing each other to be the best versions of themselves.
“We're chasing greatness every day,” Thibodeau said. “He's been in the league longer than I have, so he has a lot of gems that are gonna help my game."
While most players keep their personal performance goals to themselves, Thibodeaux was only too happy to explain why chasing the sack record means so much to him.
“We're in a life that we only really get once. You talk about living it to the fullest,” he said.
“When you have people who have lived it and who have walked it, it would be kind of a disservice to not strive to be better than the standards they set.
“I have an opportunity that people would wish they could be in. It's only right if I give the people what they want. I honor myself by putting everything on the line, trying to be the best.”