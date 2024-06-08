New York Giants Mailbag: Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll, Darren Waller, and More
With Darren Waller likely to retire and it being post June 1st, I'm hearing that that would mean that the Giants have more dead cap for next season. I'm like HUH? If the man retires, shouldn't he just forfeit the money and the Giants just get it back? Why would there still be dead cap for next season? -- Pat S.
Pat, Waller had his contract restructured to help the Giants by converting part of his base salary to a signing bonus. So why should he give that money back? The cap is going up next year so I highly doubt carrying $4.917 million in dead money is going to cripple the Giants.
As for why there is dead money next season, this is how it's always been. If a guy is designated as a post-June 1 transaction and has years left on his contract, what's left of his signing bonus accelerates into the following year. This is designed to help the team benefit.
Michael, I don't think Schoen gets fired regardless (unless he does something stupid and out of character). Dave Gettleman got four years despite the needle barely moving, so why shouldn't Schoen?
As for Daboll, unless he does something really stupid and out of character, he's not getting fired either. Fans need to be patient. I know that's a lot to ask given how this team has been the last decade or so, but it does no good to keep starting over from scratch every time you hit a bump in the road.
So far in their "underwear" who, if anyone, has been the biggest surprise to you? -- Dan
What's up, Dan? That's kind of a hard question to have to answer because padless, no-contact practices can favor one side of the ball over the other and thus create optical illusions.
For example, the receivers can look amazing because they don't have to worry about being jammed. The quarterbacks can complete close to 100 percent of their reps because they don't have to worry about being sacked.
Let's circle back once we get a few padded practices in this summer and I'll be able to give you a more solid response.
My question has to do with Brian Daboll. He appears to have lost a lot of weight. Is he okay? –Joseph G.
Joe, as far as I know, Daboll is fine. The weight loss, from what I understand, was his decision, and I applaud him for doing so. Last year, between his weight and the fact that he was popping his cork every time something didn’t go right, it was worrisome.
So I’m glad he took control of his health by shedding some excess pounds. That will be better for him in the long run as the job he has is extremely stressful.
Come on Pat. Please tell me Jalin Hyatt didn’t say the Giants are going to the playoffs. I admire the kid’s confidence, but that’s a pretty stupid and brazen thing to say out loud, don’t you agree? – Murray S.
Murray, I disagree. Why should players not admit that getting to the playoffs is the goal? As for Hyatt's quote, as usual, some took the quote out of context. Here is what he said in its entirety when asked about setting high goals.
“Always, man, always. New year, new opportunities, new goals. You know, for me, I always set high expectations. Just looking at our team, looking at what we got, we have a good chance to do whatever we want to do.
For goals, I just want, as a team goal–we have a playoff team and that's what we want to do and that's our focus. We're going to get there.”
You have often talked me down from the ledge, so I need you to do so again. Why should I be optimistic that the offensive line will be better this year? - Eric S.
Eric, no one can make any guarantees, but here’s what I can tell you. Carmen Bricillo worked wonders with the Raiders' offensive line last year.
Bricillo is also said to be stubborn in that if more than one player fails, that’s on him and how he’s teaching rather than on the talent.
I’ve long held the opinion that the Giants' offensive line was bad last year due in part to the coaching. How else do you explain the lack of development among the young players? If it was just one, I’d say it was the player. It was not.
Again, I don’t have a crystal ball as to what will happen. I just know that from what I have heard and what I have seen from Bricillo and his offensive linemen, I believe they’ll be a lot better than they were a year ago.
It will be a multiple defense, Matt. The base will probably be a 3-4, but teams rarely sit in their base defense for the majority of the game. Expect to see multiple looks.
Hi George. Thanks for the kind words. The Giants have always taken something of a committee appraoch when it comes to hiring coaches, meaning a candidate will meet with the other assistants, who will give their feedback to Brian Daboll, who then makes the hiring decision. So I wouldn't say it's unusual.
As for the dynamics, as far as I can tell, it's coming together--there is more cross-collaboration, e.g. D-line and OLBs. And those involved seem to like that, so I’d say the dynamics are going as well as can be expected.
I think among those with the most to prove, you have to put Evan Neal at the top of the list. I don't think he's in danger of being cut, but he needs to start trending upward. It's kind of hard to predict surprise cuts right now since we haven't seen the players in pads (plus to be honest, I haven’t really thought about it).
Let’s circle back on this one next month. We’re currently doing our training camp player profiles, and that’s actually helping me with how to tackle training camp questions. I’d rather give you an educated answer than throw something out there and see if it sticks.