Let's run down the key storylines and takeaways from the first of the New York Giants' three-day mandatory minicamp.

In April, head coach Brian Daboll was asked about position flexibility during the team's voluntary minicamp (an extra camp granted by the CBA to new coaching staff).

"We will," Daboll said at the time. "We're just trying to figure out where to go in a drill, making sure we're moving from drill to drill, practicing the way we want to practice. When it is live, full-speed periods, we will do that. Flexibility has always been important defensively, offensively in the kicking game. We get so many people to go to a game with. We'll get to that. Right now, we're learning where to go on stretch lines."

Fast forward to the present, and Daboll has made good on his promise by asking many of his players to take on different roles so that the staff can find out what works and what doesn't before they put the bow on their off-season program.

"I think now is a good time in the spring to give as many guys different roles as they can do out there, and you can figure out maybe this is something that we missed on that he can do," Daboll said before the team hit the field for the first of their three-day mandatory minicamp.

"It's a good time to do it now. Again, we’re not getting ready for any games. Long way away from that."

Daboll was responding to a question about rookie Joshua Ezeudu, who has been working at left tackle with the first-team offensive line while Andrew Thomas recovers from ankle surgery.

And Ezeudu, who ultimately projects as a guard, isn't the only offensive lineman who has been working at different positions.

"Again, we're doing that with a lot of our guys," Daboll said. "You'll see them at center, and then in the same group, you might be at guard."

The same has held true on the defensive side of the ball.

"Everybody can do anything in this defense, which is good," said defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II. "I can drop, rush off the edge, play linebacker, blitz, little things like that. We're all learning how to manipulate the scheme."

When the off-season program is done, Daboll and his staff will reconvene and compare notes on what they saw and then use that data to begin finalizing some ideas for the upcoming training camp and season.

"Great appreciation for the work ethic that those guys have put in and the coaches," Daboll said. "Long way to go, but we’ve got a lot accomplished this spring."

A Delicate Balance Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC It's no secret that the Giants have been one of the most injured teams in the league the last several years. So what's a head coach that wants to ensure his team is properly conditioned while trying to find a balance between pushing the players just enough without overdoing it? That's the question Daboll and his staff, who have about 16 players in red jerseys this spring, have been trying to figure out. And the answer seems to be to observe and adjust. "Yeah, I think our sports science and our medical staff, our trainers, we talk about that a lot in the meetings," Daboll said. "I think the strength staff has done a good job with them through phase one, phase two, phase three." When the off-season program is finished, Daboll hinted that the amount of conditioning he'll require of the players is something the staff will continue to discuss. "We’ve been doing training camp schedules right now, and when to fit it in and not fit it in. You can get a feel outside here when the guys need it and when they don't. You hope you never get an injury. If we need to condition, we're going to condition. These guys have been working hard, and I think they’re in pretty good shape," he said. To be fair, some of the players currently in red jerseys are recovering from season-ending injuries and procedures that pre-dated Daboll's arrival. But one of Daboll's many goals will be to keep the players as fresh as possible while also helping them optimize their stamina and offerings on the field. The Defense Wins the Day Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK It's probably not fair to say that the defense, which had more of its key players than the offense, won the day. But yeah, the defense did get the better of the offense, and it wasn't close. Besides several pressures that made it into the backfield (many of which would have been sacks if contact were allowed), the defensive backs came up with some great plays. Those included a nice swat down by the still red-jersey wearing Aaron Robinson on a ball to the flat and a stop made by linebacker Carter Coughlin, who hustled to the edge to meet Matt Breida just as he was trying to turn the corner. Undrafted rookie Tomon Fox recorded a "sack," as did Leonard Wiliams. And speaking of "sacks,” in these non-contact drills, the coaches have instructed the players to put their hand up when they get within sniffing distance of the quarterback; this allows for the play to be blown dead and prevents any accidental contact. But let's get back to the offense. Tight end Daniel Bellinger, who has been sure-handed, dropped a pass. David Sills slipped on his route while trying to cut, and the ball intended for him was picked off. Not all was lost for the offense. Receiver Richie James, who is trying to take advantage of the absences of Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Kadarius Toney, was probably the most consistent of the receivers, coming up with several receptions. And running back, Saquon Barkley has had an excellent spring. Barkley seems to be enjoying the opportunities to get out into space, and he almost always comes up with a sizable gain. The play of the day, though, came via the offense on the last play of the practice. With quarterback David Webb under center, the snap was botched, yet Webb kept his composure and connected with Alex Bachman in the end zone for a score. Jones and Ball Security Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK Several readers asked me to check on what Daniel Jones might be doing differently to protect the football, and I can now answer. At times in the past, Jones was notorious for exposing the ball with just one hand and has done a nice job this spring keeping both hands on the ball whenever he takes off as a runner or rolls around in the pocket. RELATED: Daniel Jones Offers Update on Progress in Giants' New Offense The Giants have had Jones execute rollouts to both sides. To keep him honest, there's usually a staffer there trying to swat at the ball. They also have had a staffer wave an arm into the passing lane to distract Jones. I have yet to see Jones put the ball on the ground in those instances. Punter Thoughts Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports While the various units were going through individual drills, I watched punter Jamie Gillian do some punting. Gillian is a left-footed punter, so the ball comes off his foot like a knuckleball. That said, I saw several punts in a row where he curved them to the right and didn't have much distance either. I don't know if that's what he was being asked to do, but in watching him punt, I wondered if he has to turn his body if the coach calls for a punt to be hit toward the left side, would that give something away. Just something to keep an eye on this summer. Quote of the Day Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports "Daniel just has got to be Daniel, and he has to have time to be Daniel. I think that our job up front is to give him his time. That dude can put the ball wherever he wants to put it. He just needs time." --Offensive Lineman Jon Feliciano, when asked if Daniel Jones needs to be like Josh Allen for the Giants' offense to be successful. No Change in the KTs Statuses Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK Receiver Kadarius Toney (knee) and edge Kayvon Thibodeaux remain in red jerseys and hence were sidelined. When asked if Toney's ailment was something new or something that lingered from last year, Daboll declined to provide specifics, telling reporters that he intended to be vague when it comes to discussing injuries. The good news is that Thibodeaux looked more lively working with trainers. He was spotted doing pass-rushing drills on a side field and then later was spotted running sprints, some of them at full speed. Based on those observations, it's probably not a stretch to say the Giants are being cautious with Thibodeaux, whom they're going to need at full strength for the summer and beyond. Giants-Jets Joint Practice is On Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports (Giants) and Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Jets) Daboll confirmed that the Giants and Jets will hold a joint practice this summer and that it will be at the Giants' facility in East Rutherford. "Yeah, the plan is right now we're going to do it," Daboll said. "I think it's good to practice with the guys from down the street, play in a different conference. I know Coach [Robert] Saleh. He's a really good coach. We've had some good talks. I think it's a good chance to come out here and be competitive against other players that you're not practicing against throughout the summer as long as you do it the right way." The last time (2005) the two teams met in a joint practice, an all-out brawl broke out when the Giants took exception to the intensity level the Jets brought. But Daboll said that he and Jets head coach Robert Saleh have had good discussions regarding the parameters of the joint practice, which will be at the Giants' team headquarters in East Rutherford, and he sounded confident that there wouldn't be a repeat. "We want to treat those guys that they're just like our teammates when you're practicing," Daboll said. "So, I think Coach and I have had some good conversations and are looking forward to it." Up Next Patricia Traina, Giants Country The Giants will continue their three-day mandatory minicamp Wednesday.

Join the Giants Country Community