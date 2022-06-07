Daniel Jones Offers Update on Progress in Giants' New Offense

Giants QB Daniel Jones has been cleared for contact and seems to be thriving in the new system being installed this spring.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is finally out of the woods regarding his season-ending neck injury.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed the news when asked if the fourth-year quarterback would be ready to play if the team had a game today.

"Yeah," Daboll said before adding, "But we don't have a game today. Long way away."

Jones's injury, which cost him the final six games of last season, hasn't kept him from being able to practice or lift or do any of the activities necessary to get himself ready for the upcoming season.

That's a good thing because Jones has been busy learning the new system implemented on offense. Had Jones had to sit on the side while the installs were taking place would have made for a bitter pill for Jones to swallow.

The system, Jones said, is different than what the team ran the last two years.

"There are some similar concepts here and there," Jones said, adding that he liked it. "Largely, the verbiage is very different, and then there are some differences in concepts and plays. So, yeah, it's a pretty different system, I would say."

Among the differences, according to Jones, is the system's versatility.

"I think it gives us the ability to put a lot of different guys in different spots that kind of cater to their skillsets and allow them to do what they're best at," he said.

"So I think it's pretty versatile that way, and there are tons of different concepts, there are a lot of moving parts trying to keep the defense on their heels, so, yeah, I think all that stuff is great."

Jones, who admitted that he's had to dust off some old footwork techniques he hasn't used much in the past for this offense, said he's benefited from having Davis Webb, who was with Buffalo last year and who knows Daboll's system inside-out, in the meeting room with him.

"Yeah, it's been extremely helpful to have him," Jones said, agreeing that Webb's presence and contributions have helped him expedite his learning of the offense.

"He's a super-smart guy, like you said, who has a lot of experience in this offense. So to have him in the room to answer questions, to give suggestions, and help you think through things has been awesome. He's been a huge help to me learning this offense and improving working through all the stuff we're learning so far."

Jones was also asked how much input he had in developing the offensive system.

"There is a constant line of communication between Coach Daboll, Kafka, Shea, me--I think all the quarterbacks. We're always communicating what we like, what we don't like, if we would rather do it out of a certain look or if there is a tweak we want to make," he said.

"I think we've all given input in certain situations. I think the big part is learning it first and getting a feel for what you don't like and what you like. You need to run plays, get reps, do it a couple of different ways and see it against different looks before you have a great idea. But I would say there has been a lot of communication between myself, the coaches, and the quarterbacks on what we like and don't like."

With all systems go for Jones, whom Daboll said is doing a good job learning and running the offense, the other big question is what the quarterback is planning to do to protect himself from future injury.

"I have not worked with a baseball coach," he said when asked if he did so to learn how to slide feet first when outside of the pocket. "I think more than anything, that's just being aware in certain situations and making the decision to go down earlier. So I think there is things you can watch on tape and learn from it, and I'll continue working on it."

