Most Important New York Giants for 2022 Season

No. 7: RB Saquon Barkley

The NFL has changed over the past decade to limit a running back's impact on a game. This isn’t a “running backs don’t matter” approach, but realistically, running backs depend on too many factors that could hinder their performance.

There is a reason running backs have been getting drafted later than they used to, despite getting arguably more talented as time passes. However, in 2018, the Giants went all-in on someone that many draft pundits described as “generational” in Saquon Barkley.

Expectations were sky high for Barkley to live up to that hype, and he did just that in his rookie season. Despite the Giants having a less than stellar offensive line, Barkley posted 2,310 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns, and another 1,159 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns on 143 catches while missing three games in 2018 and 2019.

Over the past two seasons, Barkley has been bitten by the injury bug, playing just 15 games in that span after dealing with two ankle sprains and a torn ACL. Barkley’s production has taken a hit in terms of efficiency and behind some putrid offensive lines, with just 627 rushing yards and two touchdowns to go with his 323 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The 2022 season is shaping up to be a bounce-back year like no other for Barkley. Typically, the second year back following an ACL tear is the year when a player gets back to their previous form, and based on observations from the spring, Barkley does indeed seem to be well on his way back to his pre-injury form.

Talent has never been the question for Barkley, who has consistently shown his home run ability and versatility. With a new coaching staff, system, and a much improved offensive line, Barkley should finally have the supporting staff around him to help him once again achieve elite status.