New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: CB Maurice Canady

With his knowledge of defensive coordinator Don Martindale's system, can Maurice Canady slip onto the roster?

Defensive back Maurice Canady joins the Giants after spending last season with New York's division rival Dallas. The Cowboys were Canady's return to action after he opted out in 2020 due to COVID-19. 

Canady was originally a sixth-round draft pick in 2016 by the Ravens. This will be his sixth season in the league, with him having made stops with the Ravens, Jets, and Cowboys. 

At Virginia, Canady started for three seasons and was an All-ACC first-, second-, and third-team selection. He was also invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, and he impressed with this athleticism at the NFL combine, running a 4.49 forty time, jumping 38 inches on the vertical, and recording a 10-foot plus broad jump. 

Canady also posted impressive times in the 3-cone drill (7.03) and 20-yard shuttle (4.09).

What He Brings

Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys strong safety Damontae Kazee (18) celebrates with cornerback Maurice Canady (31) after an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium.

Canady spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Ravens, so he brings a good understanding of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s system.

One of the biggest advantages Canady has in making the team is to serve as a de facto coach who helps the other defensive backs get acclimated to the terminology and the defense's flow.

Canady is a long, slender cornerback with long arms and seems to fit the mold of the type of defensive backs they want in the secondary. He is not afraid to get dirty when tackling. When given a significant opportunity, he knows how to get pass catchers and ball carriers down.

He also brings value to the game on special teams, having contributed to all three teams for which he's played.

If that's not enough, the former Cowboy might just have some insight on his ex-teammates that could help the Giants if should hang around.

 

His Contract

New York Jets cornerback Maurice Canady (37) nearly intercepts a deep pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) during the second quarter of a Week 13 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Canady signed a one-year $1.035 million contract, a minimum salary benefit deal which means his cap number is just $895,000. His contract will account for .4% of the total cap if he makes it; if he doesn't, he won't count for any dead money against the 2022 cap.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Oct 13, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Maurice Canady (26) looks on prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.

There are a lot of questions in the Giants' defensive backfield, and Canady is hoping he can be a part of the solution. Although the Giants have addressed the position through the draft, outside of Adoree' Jackson, they aren't exactly brimming with experience at the position.

Thanks to his prior experience in Martindael's system, Canady can serve as a veteran mentor. The question will be, can his experience outweigh the need/desire to roll with the younger players like Aaron Robinson and Cordale Flott.

There's a decent enough chance that Canady makes the roster but in what capacity? He has the athleticism and intelligence to become a starter, but we think if he makes the roster, it will be as a reserve who fills in for depth and when there are injuries. 

