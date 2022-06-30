Skip to main content

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: OL Marcus McKethan

Let's see what this rookie fifth-round draft pick can contribute to the offensive line beyond depth.

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen must have liked what he saw from the North Carolina offensive line because after selecting OL Joshua Ezeudu in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, the Giants went right back in and grabbed his teammate Marcus McKethan 173rd overall.

Before teaming up with Ezeudu in North Carolina, McKethan attended Barnwell High School, gaining nationwide recognition. He did not allow a sack during his senior season and finished the year with 543 knockdown blocks.

This success got him noticed. McKethan was ranked the No. 13 player in South Carolina and the No. 36 offensive guard in the country by 247sports.com.

After committing to North Carolina and red-shirting his freshman season, Ezeudu began to see success there as well. McKethan became the starter at right guard for 12 of 13 appearances as a sophomore. 

The following year (2020), he earned honorable mention All-ACC notice after starting all 12 games at right guard and repeated that honor in 2021 for his play in all 13 games at right guard.

McKethan did this all while blocking for an offense that averaged 38.5 points per game the last two seasons and became a staple in one of the most effective offenses in college football.

What He Brings

May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Marcus McKethan (60) practices a drill during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

McKethan is a player that provides premium size and length at the guard position. At 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, McKethan is a people mover on the offensive line.

This massive size translates into immense power that can knock defenders back when he strikes them, not to mention that McKethan is practically impossible to bull rush. These abilities make McKethan an excellent run blocker. He earned an 83.0 run-blocking grade this past season from PFF.

Although run blocking is his strong suit, McKethan also has the potential to be a plus in the pass blocking department. McKethan has surprisingly quick feet, especially for a player of his size. This lets him stay balanced and disciplined, creating good bend and leverage. His strong upper body, combined with his coordinated feet and quickness, make for an enticing option for the Giants.

McKethan also has experience at multiple positions, with the skill and length to be shifted across the line. This versatility does nothing but help his chances of being an impact player for the team and is something a struggling offensive line like the Giants’ desperately covet.

His Contract

Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Marcus McKethan (73) back in pass blocking as quarterback Sam Howell (7) takes the snap during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.

McKethan signed a 4-year, $3.9 million deal and accounts for a $774,127 cap hit for 2022. These figures rank 87th among active players at the guard position.

Roster Projection/Expectation

Sep 3, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive linemen Marcus McKethan (73) and Quiron Johnson (69) and running back D.J. Jones (26) react to the snap during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium.

McKethan is best projected as a good backup that right now could probably start in a pinch if a starter goes down(possibly backing up his former teammate Ezeudu). Although I believe it would be unlikely to see McKethan playing Week 1 for Big Blue, it is much less challenging to see how he can make the final roster.

For this to be possible, McKethan would have to beat out a couple of veterans. If not, McKethan would undoubtedly land on the practice squad, with a good shot at the final roster again next season.

