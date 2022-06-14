New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: OL Joshua Ezeudu

Did the Giants come away with a third-round steal in North Carolina offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu?

For nearly a decade, the most pressing need for the New York Giants has been the offensive line's depth, which had dried up as of last year.

Fortunately, general manager Joe Schoen recognized this, adding not only a potential starter in Evan Neal but some young draft picks who begin to fill out the depth by adding North Carolina offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu in the third round (No. 67 overall).

Ezeudu started his football career late--he only began playing the sport in high school. Despite this, Ezeudu’s raw talent was hard to deny, and he landed at North Carolina.

After redshirting in 2018, Ezeudu began making appearances on the Tar Heels offensive line, playing in multiple positions, including at left and right tackle, and left guard. He started in seven of his 13 games played as a redshirt freshman (two at left tackle, five at left guard).

In 2020, he missed the first two games of 2020 with a lower-body injury but was back to finish the season with ten starts (three at right tackle, seven at left guard) on his way toward third-team All-ACC honors.

Then in 2021, he earned honorable mention as an all-conference pick after starting nine games at left guard and two at left tackle.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ezeudu only gave up two sacks and often showed flashes of upside in the pass-blocking department, allowing just 23 pressures in 1,079 pass-blocking snaps.

Ezeudu was also highly influential in the run game, posting an 83.0 run-blocking grade per PFF last season, which ranked third among all guards in the ACC.

What He Brings Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports Ezeudu is an aggressive blocker with the ideal energy and temperament to excel in the run game. With above-average movement skills and impressive explosiveness out of his stance, he can establish meaningful contact early and keep his defenders within his grasp. Ezeudu has a broad base, thick build, and good length to help him hold up against quick burst rushers. He mirrors his defenders with the lateral quickness to keep up and has the power to gain leverage at the point of attack and open holes in the running game. Although pass protection might not yet be Ezeudu’s strong suit, he has enough ability that is encouraging for a guard/tackle at the NFL level. And speaking of which, his overall versatility is a plus. Already Ezeudue has seen snaps with the first-team offensive line at left tackle, filling in for Andrew Thomas while he recovers from off-season ankle surgery. Although there was no contact or pads, Ezeudu received verbal praise from offensive line coach Bobby Johnson on more than one occasion this spring. And clearly, the ability to play at multiple positions is valuable, especially if the injury bug strikes. His Contract Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Ezeudu signed a four-year, $5.5 million deal. He accounts for $997,000 against the 2022 cap. That figure rank 57th among active guards. Roster Projection/Expectations Although he projects as a backup at this point, Ezeudu will almost certainly compete at left guard, along with Shane Lemieux and Max Garcia. Lemieux is considered the incumbent, but again, Ezeudu's position versatility should ensure him a spot on the 53-man roster as the sixth or seventh man on the offensive line. As for the long term, although I don’t see a ton of starting potential in Year 1, Ezeudu can carve out a role for himself in the offense by his second or third season. With continued development of technique in the passing game and a firm grasp of the playbook, I would not be surprised to see Ezeudu as a starting guard in the future.

