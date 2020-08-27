SI.com
New York Giants Day at Camp: Deeper Issues

Patricia Traina

While other teams around the NFL have followed the lead of the NBA and WNBA who have canceled games to draw attention to the continued social injustices involving police behavior against black citizens, the Giants, at least for now, decided to go ahead and continue with their planned activities pending further discussion with each other, the coaching staff and with team co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch.

It was revealed yesterday by both head coach Joe Judge and defensive lineman Leonard Williams that the team chose to continue working not to deprive those younger players fighting for a roster spot every available opportunity. Both Judge and Williams spoke about the off-field activism the players have been doing in the tri-state area, with player groups divided into smaller teams who use their platforms to promote specific causes.

