Giants Add Running Back Tavien Feaster, Waive Receiver Tony Brown

Jackson Thompson

The Giants signed running back Tavien Feaster on Thursday and released wide receiver Tony Brown, the team announced. 

Feaster is an undrafted free agent who originally signed with the Jaguars in April. He was released on August 8 as the Jaguars trimmed their roster down to 80 players.

Feaster played his senior year in 2019 at South Carolina after playing his first three seasons at Clemson.

Feaster racked up 2,002 rushing yards with 20 rushing touchdowns between his stints at Clemson and South Carolina and averaged an impressive 5.8 yards-per-carry. 

At Clemson, Feaster backed up current Giants running back Wayne Gallman as a freshman for Gallman's final season in 2019. 

Feaster was not invited to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine and did not get the chance to participate in South Carolina's pro day due to the COVID-19 quarantine. However, Feaster did take the initiative to upload his own pro day performance from his home.

Feaster's home pro day performance showcased his impressive speed. His 40-yard dash time clocked in between 4.37 and 4.46 seconds, his 20-yard shuttle time clocked in between 4.28 and 4.37, and his three-cone drill time clocked in between 7.09 and 7.12. 

Feaster also showcased broad jump of 120 inches, a vertical jump of 35 and 36 inches, and 17 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

The Giants already have six running backs in training camp as Feaster faces an uphill battle to make the final roster with less than three weeks left till the start of the season.

Feaster hasn't contributed as a return man in each of his last two college seasons but did return nine kicks offs in his first two seasons in 2016-17, with a return yards average of 19.1. 

Brown, also an undrafted free agent, will not get the chance to make the Giants roster as his stint with the team lasted just 26 days after being claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Browns on August 1 as he was the corresponding move.

