New York Giants Fantasy Football Outlook
We’re still a few months away from the start of the 2024 NFL season, but the top of the New York Giants roster is pretty much set, which means it’s time to start prepping for your fantasy football draft. Many fans are (rightfully so) going to be skeptical of drafting Giants players this season while the team is still trying to find its footing, but there’s value to be found.
With fantasy football, it’s not just about adding players that you can rely on to be productive on their own but also looking for favorable schedules. Below is the median for where the Giants opponents ranked defending each position in 2023:
- QB: 17th
- RB: 13th
- TE: 16th
- Outside Receiver: 15th
- Slot: 25th
The only position where Giants opponents were bad at defending consistently was the slow but on the flip side, there were no positions where Giants opponents were consistently great at defending.
In the slot, whoever starts for the Giants will have favorable matchups for most of the season outside of five matchups against top-five slot defenses. Every other game that the Giants play will face the bottom half of the league slot defenses.
Devin Singletary, who is likely starting to run back this season, has the door open for a strong start to the 2024 season if last year is any indicator. Through the first ten weeks of the season, the Giants will face just three teams in the top half of the league defending running backs in 2023.
Rookie out of the backfield and as an explosive runner and could justify using a late pick or signing him in free agency if you draft someone who's injured. Tracy could see a Jerome Ford type of rise after two big games where the Giants get into battles that leave them throwing the ball often or looking for check-downs.
The Giants' 2024 sixth overall pick Malik Nabers has the door open to be a producer as well, being someone who will likely play both out wide and in the slot. Despite the overall pessimism about the Giants in 2024, that’s generally a good thing for the top receiver on the team as well. A team playing from behind is constantly throwing the ball to keep themselves in games, so there should be opportunities to produce.
, but he will also be worth it because of the matchups he’ll have throughout the year. During the fantasy season, Jones will face the Commanders twice (worst-QB defending team), the Eagles once (second-worst QB defending team; the second matchup will be after fantasy playoffs), and will have six more matchups against teams that were in the bottom half of the league when it comes to defending quarterbacks.
The only Giants that I would suggest to avoid are the tight ends. There aren't enough favorable matchups outside of the Browns and Ravens games to justify taking a position that isn't generally a productive part of fantasy football teams.