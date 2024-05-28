ESPN Makes Bold Forecast for Giants' Star Receiver Malik Nabers
The New York Giants used the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft to select LSU receiver Malik Nabers. The expectation is that Nabers will provide firepower to a decent but not explosive enough receiver corps.
And in Nabers, ESPN analyst Mike Clay believes the Giants could see Nabers become their first receiver to record a 1,000-yard season since Odell Beckham Jr did so in 2018. If Nabers fulfills that prediction, it would make him a legitimate game-changer for the Giants, who are looking to get more explosive on offense.
“It's a small sample, but 11 of the 14 wideouts produced at least 865 yards, with Tavon Austin, Corey Davis, and Mike Williams (who all missed at least three games) the only ones to fall short,” Clay said.
“This provides optimism that Harrison and Nabers can clear 1,000 yards in their rookie seasons.”
Clay is actually very bullish on this year’s receiver class, noting that first-rounders like Nabers, Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze, Brian Thomas Jr., Xavier Worthy, Ricky Pearsall, and Xavier Leggette all have the potential to change their respective teams’ fortunes if they have a successful season and that multiple guys within that group could reach the 1,000 mark or at least come close to it.
The Giants probably aren’t as interested in seeing Nabers make any sort of history, even though to do so would mean a successful season. The bigger picture perspective for them is for the offense, which last year lacked explosiveness and firepower, finishing 30th in scoring (15.6 points per game), to start increasing its output.
