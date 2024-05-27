QB Daniel Jones Named Giants' 2024 Bounce-back Candidate by PFF
Nowhere to go but up? That’s the feeling Pro Football Focus has about New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones is entering arguably the most pivotal season of his career after a disastrous 2023 season that saw him struggle to play good football and deal with a season-ending ACL injury.
For the first time since he’s been in the league, Jones appears to finally have his best supporting cast in his career. This starts with a revamped offensive line that will see at least two new starters, both at the guard positions, and the additions of receiver Malik Nabers to the passing game, Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy Jr. to the running game, and tight end Theo Johnson.
Jones, who is entering Year 2 of his four-year contract—the year in which if he doesn’t deliver the goods, the Giants can exit the deal without the kind of cap hit they would have incurred had they sought to exit it this year–is currently on track to be ready for training camp.
He’s been limited to individuals, 7-on-7, and working against air during the team’s OTAs, but he’s hopeful of being fully cleared when the Giants start training camp in late July.
The optimism surrounding Jones and the Giants generally has Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus naming Jones as the Giants’ bounce-back candidate this season.
“Jones’ 63.0 overall grade in 2023 was the lowest in his NFL tenure, and he was very hot or cold throughout the season,” Locker said.
“His games at Arizona and Miami were outstanding, but he struggled mightily against Las Vegas, Dallas, and Seattle. Nonetheless, Jones was still a strong runner all around, putting forth a second straight year with a running grade of 82.2 or better.”
For Jones to have a chance at a bounce-back season, he needs to stay on the field, and Locker is optimistic that will be the case.
Jones also needs to improve his subpar play from last season before his injury, which the Giants hope NAbers, the new offensive linemen, and the other additions made to the offense will help him accomplish.
The biggest challenge for Jones, according to Locker, is to cut down on turnovers. Last year, Jones’s 4.1 percent turnover-worthy plays led the Giants’ quarterbacks and was tied for fifth (with then-Washington quarterback Sam Howell) among all quarterbacks with at least 190 dropbacks.
Locker isn’t necessarily expecting Patrick Mahomes-like numbers out of Jones. Still, if Jones can match or beat his career-best 2.7 percent turnover play percentage from 2021 and get his touchdown total north of the 17 he recorded in 2022, that would be a good start.