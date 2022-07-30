New York Giants Mailbag: Training Camp Week 1 Edition

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. Note: We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.

(From Joe G.) Many articles from different writers say this is a MUST year for Jones. Mara has said the Giants have done EVERYTHING possible to screw Jones up, lousy coaching and play calling, no talent around him. Many people have called for his trade. FOOLS ALL. Like drafting a QB is a guarantee of success. How many people called for drafting Darnold over Barkley? A lot!

How many called for drafting Josh Allen? Probably nobody. How about Rosen, Wentz, Mariota, and so many other HIGH PICKS that bombed? Giant fans want to win, NOW! Drafting a rookie WILL set the franchise back. Remember, the QB would be a rookie. Rookies need time. A drafted rookie may never even be a starter. We have a GOOD QB in Jones. All he needs is a chance to prove it. Confident with more talent around him, FINALLY a coaching staff that appears to know what they are doing, JONES WILL BE FINE.

Joe, I hope that Jones will be fine. But I don't know I agree with your stance about rookie quarterbacks. If they have to get a rookie quarterback in here, you know that will be someone that Schoen and Daboll hand-pick for the offensive system. I do agree that drafting a quarterback doesn't necessarily ensure success, but I think we're a long way away from that.

Also, I don't think the Giants will be a playoff team this year. You'll have to wait at least a couple of years for that. But again, let's see what happens. That said, I do think eight wins is possible if the team stays healthy. But again, we'll see.

I'd laugh at this, but I know all too well that skin cancer is real and can kill a person--and as a cancer survivor, it's no laughing matter. That said, maybe Daboll is putting sunscreen on his head? I hope so, at any rate.

Based on what I saw this week, I'd say backup center. Actually, center, period. While I'm sure Jon Feliciano will do a good job, he's only signed for one year, and I'd like to see this team add a center for the long-term who has played the position dating back to his college days rather than a converted guard.

I think it's probably safe to say those four will "start." That said, I think fans put WAY too much stock into who starts for an NFL team. All it means is they're out there for the game's first play. With all the personnel substitutions that are made throughout the games and from week to week, does it really matter who the "starters" are outside of the quarterback and offensive line?

What's up Joey? Brandon Olsen has your question covered in this article.

I think so, Jay, but I've given the unit the benefit of the doubt in the past only to be fooled. I'd like to see this unit in pads before I finish the Kool-Aid. But I have reason to think that it's on the right track given the young tackle book ends and the veteran interior highlighted by a center who comes from that Buffalo offense.

Great question, Vin. I can't recall that ever being the case. Usually, if a team doesn't pick up the option year, it means they're ready to move on from the quarterback.

