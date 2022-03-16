Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+draftTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Jon Feliciano
Team(s)
New York Giants

What Does Jon Feliciano Bring to an Offensive Line?

Coach Gene Clemons breaks down the tape on the projected new Giants center, Jon Feliciano.

The Giants continued to add veteran experience to their offensive line with the signing of former Buffalo Bills guard Jon Feliciano. Feliciano made 35 starts with Buffalo over the last three seasons, but he eventually was squeezed out of the starting lineup, making him expendable this offseason. 

When the Bills released him, many believed that his next stop would be with the Giants because of his familiarity with new Giants head coach Brian Daboll and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson. Feliciano could have filled a need for the Giants as a left guard, but it looks as though he will play center with the Giants. 

Feliciano has come a long way since the 2015 NFL draft when the Raiders were criticized for taking him in the fourth round. He brings a very valuable trait to the Giants; familiarity. He will be the guy in the offensive line meeting that helps with understanding the terminology of Daboll’s offensive system. 

He can also explain the concepts of the offense and assist the rest of the offensive linemen in learning the intricacies of the offense. You usually see a signing like this happen whenever a new head coach or coordinator takes over a team: They want to ensure that they have some guys who can operate as leaders on the field, especially at practice, to be an extension of the coaching staff. 

Feliciano doesn't come without concerns. He suffered a rotator cuff injury and subsequent surgery, then a pectoral muscle tear. Those in nurseries probably led to the production dip that didn't allow him to regain his starting position when healthy. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium.
Play
News

New York Giants Free Agency 2022 Scorecard: Giants Add Backup Quarterback Tyrod Taylor

Keep it here throughout the 2022 NFL free agency period for the latest Giants rumors, news, transactions, reactions and much more.

By Patricia Traina11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.
Play
Transactions

Giants to Sign QB Tyrod Taylor

After last year's fiasco, the Giants went for a significant upgrade at backup quarterback.

By Patricia Traina11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Boston col offensive lineman Zion Johnson (OL22) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Zion Johnson, Boston College

BC's Zion Johnson has a great deal of upside as a prospective interior offensive lineman, Nick Falato writes.

By Nick Falato17 hours ago
17 hours ago

The good news for the Giants is that he will probably be the healthiest he's been in some time, and he will still be motivated to prove he can regain the form he enjoyed before the injuries that plagued him in Buffalo.

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium.

New York Giants Free Agency 2022 Scorecard

1 / 4

Strength: Versatility and Pass Protection

Feliciano has experience playing both guard positions and center. His pass protection should be good after coming from an offense he is familiar with that had a lot of success in the passing game. He has good footwork and can slide step, kick step, and post step. He works well against stunts and has excellent change of direction.

One of his best traits is handling the bull rush from the power defensive tackles. Being able to neutralize the penetration up the middle is essential to keeping the pocket clean. That is something that Giants struggled with over the last few seasons. This will allow a quarterback to step up when the speed rushers pressure him off the edge.

Weakness: Consistent run block aggression

It is not that Feliciano is bad at run blocking--it is that he lacks consistency in run blocking. He can control men and move them when properly dialed in, especially blocking at angles. He doesn’t always get the movement necessary from your guards to give the runner the advantage inside.

That results in an unclear picture that a back usually diagnoses as a closed hole, and he feels he needs to bounce outside. Every so often, you can see a certain level of "nasty" appear but not consistent enough.

This move isn't going to make waves like the Glowinski signing, but it does make a lot of sense. At worst, Feliciano is quality depth; at best, he's the starting center who holds down the fort for a year and allows the Giants to pluck a young center in the draft for the future. 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium.
News

New York Giants Free Agency 2022 Scorecard: Giants Add Backup Quarterback Tyrod Taylor

By Patricia Traina11 hours ago
Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.
Transactions

Giants to Sign QB Tyrod Taylor

By Patricia Traina11 hours ago
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Boston col offensive lineman Zion Johnson (OL22) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Zion Johnson, Boston College

By Nick Falato17 hours ago
New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers (21) on the field for warmups before facing the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

Best Available Free Agent Prospects for Giants As of Day 2

By Stephen Lebitsch22 hours ago
Guard Mark Glowinski (64) has been with the Indianapolis Colts for the past 3 years and in the NFL for 6 seasons. He has started each of the past 2 seasons.
Big Blue+

What Does Mark Glowinski Bring to an Offensive Line?

By Gene ClemonsMar 15, 2022
Austin Johnson-New York Giants Training Camp Preview
Transactions

Defensive Tackle Austin Johnson Agrees to Terms with Chargers

By Patricia TrainaMar 14, 2022
Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Mark Glowinski (64) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Add Mark Glowinski, Jon Feliciano to Offensive Line

By Patricia TrainaMar 14, 2022
Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
Transactions

TE Evan Engram Agrees to Terms with Jacksonville

By Patricia TrainaMar 14, 2022