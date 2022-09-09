New York Giants Rookie Report Card

The Giants 2022 rookie class marks the beginning of a new era in New York with a new regime in place. Because of salary cap restrictions, some will be relied upon to be contributors on this team, and others need to be immediate difference makers. Now that we are only days away from the start of the season, it is a good time to look at the impact these rookies could have on the team in 2022.

TE Daniel Bellinger

Bellinger has done a good job adjusting quickly to the offense. He has been a positive in the run game as a blocker and a good receiving option. He will go into the season as the TE1 for Big Blue and will be relied upon early this season to help open holes for a dedicated run game and be a security blanket for Daniel Jones, especially in play action.

S Dane Belton

Belton was enjoying a good training camp until he broke his collarbone. He was working a lot as the third safety, which usually comes with a good amount of defensive snaps in a Wink Martindale defense.

Belton has missed a significant amount of time, stunting the growth and progress that he was making. It remains to be seen if Belton will be ready for Week 1--he's been listed as limited on the practice report and has been in the red medical jersey. But when he is ultimately ready, he is currently listed as a backup for both safety positions.

DT D.J. Davidson

Davidson was able to make a team with a loaded defensive line, so that says a lot. He has been active on the line throughout training camp and the preseason and should provide quality depth on the interior. Keep an eye on him to possibly wrestle away snaps from veteran defensive tackle Justin Ellis as the year progresses.

OG Joshua Ezeudu

The third-round draft pick out of North Carolina performed decently during training camp. He missed the last two preseason games with undisclosed injuries but seemed healthy ahead of the season opener.

As a third-round pick, many believed he could earn the starting left guard position, especially after the injury to Shane Lemieux cleared the way. However, the injury may have stunted his progress as he appears behind Ben Bredeson. Look for Ezeudu, though, as the season grinds on.

CB Cor'Dale Flott

Flott was a surprise selection in the third round. He has not performed poorly in training camp and throughout the preseason, but he has not done enough to wrestle the starting cornerback position opposite of Adoree' Jackson away from Aaron Robinson.

With Darnay Holmes claiming that nickel position as his own, there was nowhere to fit for Flott, who lost a few days of practice due to a groin strain. Flott is a backup at all three positions ahead of Week 1.

ILB Micah McFadden

The young linebackers on this team have flashed a lot of potential in the preseason and training camp. With the season-ending injury to Darrian Beavers and the surprise release of Blake Martinez, McFadden has been quickly elevated to a backup for both linebacker positions going into Week 1.

He will see snaps in the game, and we wonder if it wasn't for the fantastic camp by journeyman linebacker Austin Calitro, would the rookie fifth-round draft pick be preparing for his first start this week?

OL Evan Neal

Neal will be the starter at right tackle this season, but it has not been as smooth of a transition as many predicted. He has shown an ability to be dominant as a run blocker but has struggled some in pass protection, especially against the speed rush.

The miracle for Neal might be getting to game one healthy, considering how much this unit has been snake bitten by injury. Still, Neal will need to continue improving his technique in pass protection if he is to become the dominant force the Giants believed they were drafting with the seventh overall pick.

WR Wan'Dale Robinson

Robinson has shown explosiveness and elite quickness throughout training camp, but in the preseason games, we have only seen a fraction of how this team plans to use him during the regular season.

There’s a chance that the offensive brain trust didn't want to show their hand during the preseason regarding Robinson and Kadarius Toney, so it is difficult to say how he will impact this team in Week 1. We did see him on a couple of sweep-like plays during games. Ultimately, we know he is healthy and will be utilized in many ways.

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

Thibodeaux flashed some elite abilities in the Giants preseason game in Cincinnati. He took on blocks at the point of attack, showed his ability to rush the passer, and looked comfortable in coverage.

Unfortunately, a rookie mistake against a cutting offensive player led to an injury that puts Week 1 in jeopardy. The team may err on the side of caution to ensure they get the fifth overall pick back healthy and ready to go. When he is, he should be a disruptor for this defense.

