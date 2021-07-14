Sports Illustrated home
New York Giants: Top Three Breakout Candidates for 2021 Season

The Giants need big seasons from everyone on the roster, but in particular, they need for these players to step up and really have big seasons.
Author:
Publish date:

Is there anything more rewarding than to see a young football player with loads of potential and talent finally enjoy a breakout season?

Probably not, as the more players that accomplish that feat, the better for a team such as the New York Giants, which aspires to record not just its first winning season since 2016 but also its first playoff berth since that 2016 campaign.

The Giants will need everyone on the roster to step up and be a lot better than they were a year ago, whether they were with the team, on another team, or in college.

They're also going to need the coaching staff, most of which has had a whole year to assess and study the personnel, to develop some different wrinkles aimed at optimizing the talent.

While we can list every single player on the roster as needing a breakout season, we've narrowed it down to three young players, two on defense and one on offense who, out of everyone, need to come through with the goods in 2021.

In the video above, host Kim Becker and yours truly discuss these three candidates who will give the Giants a tremendous boost toward their goal of making the playoffs if the players in question manage to have a breakout season.

