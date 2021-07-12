New York Giants Training Camp Preview - DB Logan Ryan

Veteran safety Logan Ryan turned out to be everything the Giants hoped he'd be--and then some.

It's funny how life sometimes works out.

Think back to last year's Giants training camp. If rookie safety Xavier McKinney doesn't suffer a broken leg, how many people think the Giants would have aggressively sought to sign veteran free agent defensive back (and former Rutgers star) Logan Ryan?

The impact Ryan has had on the Giants organization so far reminds one a bit of the impact made by Giants Hall of Fame linebacker legend Harry Carson and by Super Bowl XLVI hero Deon Grant.

Why those two? Back in the day, Carson was a team captain, one of then-head coach Bill Parcells' trusted locker room lieutenants, and a guy who had his finger on the team's pulse. Ryan, who has a previous stint with current Giants head coach Joe Judge, sort of brings that same X-factor to the locker room in that Ryan's voice is one Judge trusts when it comes to the overall benefit of the team.

And why Grant? Back in his day, Grant had been a long-time starter for the Seahawks took on a different kind of role for the Giants, one that was just as important in the defense (as evidenced by how well that group performed in its Super Bowl-winning season). Grant was also a locker room leader and a mentor whose calm and rational demeanor reminds one a lot of Ryan's.

Of course, Ryan is his own man, and perhaps it's not fair to compare him to Giants legends (though it's worth noting that Ryan has sought the advice of Giants legends on how he can become a better leader and player moving forward.

But it's hard to argue the fact that Ryan has brought so much value to a young and rebuilding Giants team on the rise. He is a leader both on and off the field and remains one of the very best free-agent signings made by general manager Dave Gettleman, regardless of the circumstances that brought him here.

What He Brings

Versatility, instincts, strong character, and leadership--Ryan does enough good things that, when added together, make him a valuable contributor to any NFL defense.

Last season, the Giants had him line up mostly at free safety (512 snaps, per PFF), followed by playing a chunk of snaps in the box (246) and the slot (221). Ryan didn't spend much time at cornerback, his original NFL position, but he did have 41 snaps in which he lined up as an outside Blitzer closer to the line.

What did the Giants get from him? Ryan finished second on the team in total tackles (92), behind linebacker Blake Martinez, the runaway leader with 151. Ryan also finished third on the team with nine pass breakups (behind James Bradberry and Jabrill Peppers) and forced a team-leading three fumbles.

Ryan, as he did in college, held his own in both man and zone coverage. His team-leading pass breakup total is a testament to his ability to locate the ball quickly in flight and get into position to make a play by getting the inside position and getting his hands up just as the ball descends.

A strong tackler who wraps up guys and drives them back rather than letting them push him forward, Ryan's ability to read and defend the run cannot be understated. He still has enough quickness and speed to make plays all over the field, and he also has a quick enough burst to be sent on blitzes from the cornerback position.

Is his game perfect? Not by a longshot--last year, he allowed a career-high 74% pass attempts against him to be completed, and he tied with cornerback James Bradberry for a team-leading 14 missed tackles.

But Ryan's good far outweighs whatever hiccups exist in his game, and there is no denying that he, along with Bradberry, helped make the Giants defensive secondary a lot better than anyone expected it to be.

His Contract

With just a few weeks left in his one-year $7.5 million contract, Ryan and the Giants agreed to a new three-year, $31 million contract extension right around Christmas, a deal that includes $11.5 million in guaranteed money. Ryan will count for $8 million against the team's 2021 cap.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Ryan played in 1,051 defensive snaps for the Giants last season, 631 of those coming in coverage where he was a true Swiss Army knife who did a little bit of everything and at a more than acceptable level. There's no reason to think his snap deployment count will change this coming season unless an injury is involved that cuts into his playing time.

