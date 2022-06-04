New York Giants Training Camp Profile: TE Daniel Bellinger

Bellinger aligns in-line as a Y, a role he projects well at the NFL level. He is a physical tight end with the overall speed, quickness, and agility to get open and make plays on the field. With good short-area foot quickness, Bellinger has proven to thrive with short out-breaking routes that allow him to use his acceleration to the perimeter and his change-of-direction fluidity to turn up the field.

He does not have the long speed to threaten defenders as a dynamic deep threat. Still, this savviness in short-yardage situations and a large frame make Bellinger a consistent and reliable target that a young Quarterback like Daniel Jones would be able to depend on.

Speaking of reliability, Bellinger didn’t drop a single pass last year and hosts an impressive 4.2% drop rate in his entire career.

Bellinger spent four years blocking in San Diego State's offense, both from an in-line position and out of the slot. This experience could lead to him getting on the field early, helping create running lanes for Saquon Barkley and others.

Bellinger uses his agility to get downfield quickly and is more than willing to take on defenders in the second level to give his teammates a few extra yards of space. For the Giants, one of the worst pass and run blocking units in the NFL over the past few seasons, this ability will prove valuable as they desperately attempt to improve in this front heading into the 2022 season.

In this offense, Bellinger can be used in various ways. With experience in both areas, he can be used both in-line and as a big slot as both Daboll and Mike Kafka draw up passing plays with the rookie in mind.

Daboll will also appreciate Bellinger's athleticism as a run blocker. He can swing out to either side, blocking for runners like Saquon Barkley on outside run concepts, allowing the dynamic back more space to work.