New York Giants Training Camp Profile: TE Daniel Bellinger

Tight end Daniel Bellinger might just prove to be one of the biggest draft steals of the Giants' 2022 class. Here's a look at what he brings.

With the departure of tight end Evan Engram in free agency and the decision to move on from Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith, the New York Giants tight ends room has undergone a complete makeover. 

The Giants added veterans Jordan Akins and Ricky Seals-Jones, but perhaps their most significant addition at the position is fourth-round pick Daniel Bellinger out of San Diego State. 

The 6-foot-6, 252-pound tight end started his journey at Palo Verde High School, where he received first-team All-Nevada honors as a senior tight end/linebacker. As a two-star recruit, Bellinger committed to San Diego State, where he would play four seasons. 

Bellinger caught 68 balls for 771 yards (11.3 YPC) and five touchdowns. His play in 2021 specifically stood out, leading him to be named to the Mackey Award Watch List for the outstanding collegiate tight end for the second straight season. He was also voted as a team captain by his fellow teammates and would receive an invitation to participate in the Senior Bowl.

On April 30, the New York Giants selected Bellinger with the 112th pick of the 2022 NFL draft, and since then, reports out of the OTAs have been glowing. But could this pick be even better than fans initially thought?

What He Brings

May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (45) practices a drill during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Bellinger aligns in-line as a Y, a role he projects well at the NFL level. He is a physical tight end with the overall speed, quickness, and agility to get open and make plays on the field. With good short-area foot quickness, Bellinger has proven to thrive with short out-breaking routes that allow him to use his acceleration to the perimeter and his change-of-direction fluidity to turn up the field.

He does not have the long speed to threaten defenders as a dynamic deep threat. Still, this savviness in short-yardage situations and a large frame make Bellinger a consistent and reliable target that a young Quarterback like Daniel Jones would be able to depend on.

Speaking of reliability, Bellinger didn’t drop a single pass last year and hosts an impressive 4.2% drop rate in his entire career.

Bellinger spent four years blocking in San Diego State's offense, both from an in-line position and out of the slot. This experience could lead to him getting on the field early, helping create running lanes for Saquon Barkley and others.

Bellinger uses his agility to get downfield quickly and is more than willing to take on defenders in the second level to give his teammates a few extra yards of space. For the Giants, one of the worst pass and run blocking units in the NFL over the past few seasons, this ability will prove valuable as they desperately attempt to improve in this front heading into the 2022 season.

In this offense, Bellinger can be used in various ways. With experience in both areas, he can be used both in-line and as a big slot as both Daboll and Mike Kafka draw up passing plays with the rookie in mind.

Daboll will also appreciate Bellinger's athleticism as a run blocker. He can swing out to either side, blocking for runners like Saquon Barkley on outside run concepts, allowing the dynamic back more space to work.

His Contract

Dec 21, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; San Diego State Aztecs tight end Daniel Bellinger (88) avoids a tackle by UTSA Roadrunners linebacker Tyler Mahnke (38) during the 2021 Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium.

The Giants have not yet signed Bellinger to his rookie deal. Over the Cap projects Bellinger will get a four-year deal worth $4.593 million, including a signing bonus of $933,680. Such a deal would give Bellinger a first-year cap hit of $938,420.

Roster Projection/Expectation

Nov 26, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs tight end Daniel Bellinger (88) carries the ball against the Boise State Broncos in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. San Diego State defeated Boise State 27-16.

It may be bold to say this, but I expect the fourth-round rookie to cement himself into the TE1 spot by the end of the 2022 season.

Admittedly, part of this may be because Akins and Seals-Jones are signed to one-year deals. But when looking at what Bellinger can bring to the table, I believe that it is much more than this, and I am not the only one who feels this way--The 33rd team selected Bellinger as their top mid-round pick likely to contribute on Day 1.

Bellinger can provide stability in the passing game and blocking department, areas where improvement is crucial if the Giants have any hopes of establishing a well-run offense.

As more of a possession receiver, Bellinger won't be the athletic, YAC-generating tight end as Engram was, but he might be the player they need as a core contributor to the offense for years to come.

