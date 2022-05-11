Giants TE Daniel Bellinger: Film Review & First-year Expectations

Bellinger is a physical tight end who was in a run-oriented offense at San Deigo State. He was often used as a Y tight end, and profiles well as one in the NFL. He is athletic enough to be a big slot as well. He recorded 31 catches on 43 targets for 353-yards and two scores in 2021. He finished his four years in college with 68 catches on 103 targets for 767-yards and five touchdowns with only three drops.

Bellinger attended the Reese’s Senior Bowl and showed his blocking prowess off, as well as his sure hands. He then attended the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine: