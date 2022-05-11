Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Giants TE Daniel Bellinger: Film Review & First-year Expectations

Nick Falato takes a look at tight end Daniel Bellinger's film and tries to forecast how the fourth-round draft pick might fit into the still-under-construction Giants offense.

Daniel Bellinger, TE

Height: 6’6”
Weight: 253 lbs.
Class: Senior
School: San Diego State
Arm length: 32 ½”
Hands: 10 ⅛”

A former two-star recruit as a tight end and a linebacker out of Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bellinger was the 104th ranked tight end, and the 14th recruit out of Nevada during the 2018 cycle.

TE Daniel Bellinger Film Review & First Year Expectations

Notables

Dec 21, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; San Diego State Aztecs tight end Daniel Bellinger (88) avoids a tackle by UTSA Roadrunners linebacker Tyler Mahnke (38) during the 2021 Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium.

Bellinger is a physical tight end who was in a run-oriented offense at San Deigo State. He was often used as a Y tight end, and profiles well as one in the NFL. He is athletic enough to be a big slot as well. He recorded 31 catches on 43 targets for 353-yards and two scores in 2021. He finished his four years in college with 68 catches on 103 targets for 767-yards and five touchdowns with only three drops.

Bellinger attended the Reese’s Senior Bowl and showed his blocking prowess off, as well as his sure hands. He then attended the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine:

  • 40-yard-dash: 4.63s 
  • Bench Press: 22 reps
  • Vertical jump: 34.5” 
  • Board jump: 10’5” 
  • 3-Cone: 7.05s 
  • Short-shuttle: 4.47s

Strengths

daniel bellinger
  • Good size and athletic profile
  • Good feet, solid speed, and good agility as a route runner
  • Good jump-cut to evade in space
  • Does well to sink his hips in and out of breaks
  • Very soft and reliable hands - extends away from his frame and quickly brings into his body
  • Made impressive contested catches when asked to throughout his career
  • Uses wide frame well to box defenders away from the catch point
  • Very difficult to bring down - typically falls forward
  • Understood angles and how to execute blocks at all three levels of the field
  • Can effectively block on the play side
  • When of the better blocking TEs in the draft
  • Does a good job adjusting his positioning at various depths when blocking
  • Excellent core strength to torque and remove defenders from areas
  • Great lower body strength to displace defenders
  • Elite competitive toughness as a blocker, consistently drives feet through contact

Weaknesses/Can Improve

Nov 13, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs tight end Daniel Bellinger (88) runs the ball against Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back JoJuan Clairborne (8) during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Weaknesses

  • Isn’t an elite field-stretching option at tight end
  • As of now, more of a chain mover - safety blanket - as a receiver than dynamic one
  • Can get a bit too high and lean into some blocks, moving laterally
  • Has more theoretical upside as a receiver, but it hasn’t been actualized

First-year Expectation:

Nov 26, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs tight end Daniel Bellinger (88) carries the ball against the Boise State Broncos in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. San Diego State defeated Boise State 27-16.

Bellinger is in a position where he won’t be forced into playing time as a rookie tight end, but he could be ready to have a significant role by mid-season. Bellinger is a good blocking tight end with Y upside who is a reliable receiver underneath. 

He may not stretch the field, but he has the spatial awareness to find soft spots in zone and he uses his big frame well to make contested catches. 

Both Seals-Jones and Akins are on one-year deals. Bellinger will see the field in Year 1, and shouild gain important experience that he can use to win the starting job in 2023. 

