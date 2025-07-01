No. 68 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 68 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore #68 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
OG Al Barry (1958-59), OL Ben Bredeson (2021-23), DT Damane Duckett (2004), OL Bill Dugan (1987), DT Dan Goich (1972-73), OT Bobby Hard (2015-17), OG Damian Johnson (1986-89), OT Clarence Jones (1991-93), DE Brian Mihalik (2018), OG Dave O’Brien (1965), C Omar Smith (2002-03), OG Adam Snyder (2014), OG Jack Spinks (1957), DT-OG J.T. Turner (1977-83).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Right guard James Denis “J.T.” Turner overcame long odds to become a steady force on the Giants’ offensive line, starting 70 of 73 regular season games from 1978-82, thanks to his agility, quickness, pleasant demeanor, and willingness to adapt.
He studied music as a youth, was recruited by Duke to become a fencer, and landed an academic scholarship. Following his freshman year, he was awarded a football scholarship and went on to become a starting defensive tackle for three seasons, earning All-ACC honors in 1974.
Before the 1983 season, Turner landed a motion picture role in Eddie Murphy’s comedy Trading Places, where he was listed under his full name, James D. Turner, in the closing credits.
The Giants signed Turner as a free agent in 1977. He came out of Duke as an undrafted rookie free agent, went through a failed tryout with the Kansas City Chiefs, and spent the 1975 season with the Charlotte Hornets of the World Football League.
Then, the league folded, and many players tried to find their way into the NFL – the Giants became a very popular landing spot since John McVay, who was the head coach for two years with Memphis (WFL), joined Big Blue as an assistant under head coach Bill Arnsparger in 1976 (and turned into his midseason replacement).
Turner spent his first year with the Giants as a backup defensive tackle; then became the starting right guard, taking over for John Hicks, who was traded to Pittsburgh before the 1978 season.
In 1981, Turner and his linemates paved the way for running back Rob Carpenter, a midseason acquisition, as the Giants (9-7) won four of their last five regular-season games and made the postseason for the first time since 1963.
They upset Philadelphia on the road in the NFC Wild Card Game, 27-21, as the offense churned out 183 yards on the ground but fell at San Francisco in the second round. In 1984, the Giants moved left tackle Brad Benson to right guard, and Turner was released during training camp.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Offensive lineman Jaison Williams currently wears No. 68 after signing as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Youngstown State during this off-season. He spent the past two seasons as the Penguins’ right tackle; however, he also played left tackle and both guard spots during his collegiate career.
