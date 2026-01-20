Joe Schoen Downplays Significance of John Harbaugh Reporting to Giants Ownership

John Harbaugh will have plenty of power and influence inside the Giants’ facilities after being named the organization’s new head coach.

Harbaugh reportedly negotiated in his contract that he would report directly to ownership, as opposed to general manager Joe Schoen. That differs from how the organizational structure typically operated, wherein the head coach would previously report to the general manager.

Asked if Harbaugh would have the “final say” when it comes to decision-making, Chris Mara told reporters Tuesday that wouldn’t be the case, though he noted Harbaugh was the “most important cog in the wheel."

Schoen downplayed the significance of the change when asked about the situation on Tuesday, simply telling reporters that he and Harbaugh will be working collaboratively and suggesting the change in reporting structure is just “something that’s on a piece of paper.”

#Giants GM Joe Schoen says he and John Harbaugh will work collaboratively, with Harbaugh having final say being “just something that’s on a piece of paper. Doesn’t matter.” pic.twitter.com/ngkg4eMVKW — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 20, 2026

“I’ve been in the league 26 years or so. Everywhere I’ve been, the head coach and general manager work together. That’s the only way it’s going to work ... I’m not worried about it. That’s just something on a piece of paper, doesn’t matter. We need to work together and we’re gonna come to the final conclusion, and it’s always going to be about what's best for the New York Giants. So, I have no problem with that and I’m looking forward to working with him,” Schoen said Tuesday.

Schoen has been with the Giants since 2022. He and Brian Daboll entered the organization the same year, but Schoen was kept on despite Daboll being fired during the 2025 season. Now, it seems he’ll have a bit less sway with Harbaugh coming aboard, but he doesn’t seem too concerned about the shift in power dynamics, making clear that he and Harbaugh will be working toward the betterment of the Giants.

