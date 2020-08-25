Ryan Connelly: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

The Giants found a starting level linebacker in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for the Giants, and especially for Ryan Connelly, the linebacker himself, his season was cut significantly short by a torn ACL suffered in Week 4 against Washington after he had recorded 14 tackles, a sack, and two interceptions in his abbreviated rookie campaign.

The 6’2, 242-pound, Big Ten linebacker out of Wisconsin didn’t thrive in the spotlight at the combine. Still, Giants’ general manager Dave Gettleman saw superior diagnosing skills, due to mental processing, and a quick first step once his keys were identified. Let’s go through some quick film on the player who showed so much promise in such a short amount of time.