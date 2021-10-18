Stats, Snap Counts, and Other Numbers from New York Giants’ Week 6 Loss

Some of this weeks snaps counts are very telling.

Perhaps one of the most surprising numbers to emerged from this week's snap counts is that the Giants offense was on the field for nine more snaps than the Rams offense. While that's not a big number, you might have thought that the Giants would have been more productive with their snaps on offense, yet that wasn't the case.

What else do this week's snap counts tell us? Let's take a look.

Offense (75 snaps)

In his first game back following a two-week absence due to a hamstring strain, receiver Sterling Shepard led the Giants in receiving targets with 14, catching 10 for 76 yards. But it was kind of surprising to see Dante Pettis, who saw an uptick in his snaps after Kadarius Toney left the game with an ankle injury.

The only logical conclusion to be drawn here is the Giants coaches planned for Toney to be a big part of the game plan (rightfully so after his performance the week prior). But when he was lost to injury, they plugged Pettis into the hole and hoped for the best.

Shepard and Pettis combined for 25 of the team's 51 pass attempts, catching 15 balls for 124 yards.

The offensive line rotation was alive and well, though to be fair, a result of injuries to both tackles. Andrew Thomas left the game with a foot injury after 29 snaps, and Nate Solder had to come out to have his finger looked at, so he only played in 63 of the 75 offensive snaps.

At left guard, West Martin got 26 snaps while starter Matt Skura got 49. It's unclear, though, if there was a rotation at left guard because of Skura's knee still being an issue. Considering that Skura played in 65 percent of the snaps, maybe his knee wasn't a problem.

The only offensive linemen to play every snap this week were center Billy Price and right guard Will Hernandez.

Running back Devontae Booker was only on the field for 72 percent of the team's snaps (54)

Fullback Eli Penny saw a season-high 15 snaps on offense, likely due to Saquon Barkley's absence. Penny contributed three rushing attempts for 15 yards, a respectable 5.0 yards per average day.

He also caught one of two pass targets for one yard. Meanwhile, rookie Gary Brightwell didn't get any snaps on offense, his 15 snaps all coming on special teams.

Offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, one of the two practice squad elevations, saw three snaps in the game as the Giants continued to rotate offensive linemen in and out due to injuries.

At times it looked like quarterback Daniel Jones was under pressure on the majority of his snaps, but per Pro Football Focus, Jones was only pressured on 30.4 percent of his dropbacks 17 total). That's less than the 50 percent pressure rate Jones faced the week prior against Dallas.

The Giants' offensive line allowed 19 pressures to the Rams, 13 of which were hurries. The 19 pressures allowed are the highest by the Giants offensive line, who against Dallas allowed 18, the second-highest total this season.

Daniel Jones saw his receivers drop two more passes this week, giving Jones 12 on the year, which ties him for seventh-most in 2021.

Defense (66 snaps)

After seeing his snaps drop significantly after Week 3 when he logged 53 snaps, cornerback Darnay Holmes saw nine defensive snaps this week, six of those coming in the slot.

Cornerback Sam Beal was active for the first time this season but only saw seven snaps, all of those coming on special teams. The Giants were short-handed at cornerback after losing rookie Rodarius Williams for the season to a torn ACL.

Twelve Giants defenders played in at least 62 percent of the snaps, which is a rather high number. That said, the Rams came out with an up-tempo offense that probably forced the Giants to limit some of their personnel substitutions early on.

Cornerback James Bradberry had a better game this week. Although he allowed three of five pass targets against him to be completed, he only allowed 28 yards and had two pass breakups.

Tough afternoon for the Giants safeties in coverage. They allowed all 11 pass targets against them to be completed for 160 yards, eight first downs, and two touchdowns. Xavier McKinney came up with two interceptions in the game after dropping his first one early on.

The Giants defense, as a whole, managed just eight pressures against the Rams, Leonard Williams leading the way with three. That was the Giants' lowest number of pressures against an opponent this season, and the first time this year, they only managed single-digit pressures.

One plus this week? The tackling was better--just three missed tackles, which is the lowest number by the Giants defense this year.

