New York Giants Week 6 Report Card: Big-Time Fail

Embarrassing. Pathetic. Atrocious.

Pick whatever negative adjective you want to describe the New York Giants' 38-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams--you can't go wrong.

The Giants have now been outscored by their last two opponents 82-31 as they fall to 1-5, their once-promising off-season turning into a significant nightmare filled with injuries and, more importantly, hapless play.

And this week, the report card grades are detention-worthy.

Run Offense: F

The Giants only attempted 18 runs, given how quickly they fell behind, but even that facet of the game was abysmal. The offensive line continues to struggle with run blocking, and the fact that the Giants couldn't convert on a 3rd-and-1 and a 4th-and-1 is just unforgivable.

Passing Offense: F

Daniel Jones, who made a remarkable comeback from his concussion suffered last week, had the second-worst showing of his career. He completed 29 of 51 passes for 252 yards and had three interceptions.

To be fair, Jones was also trying to operate behind a revolving door of offensive linemen, which saw both starting offensive tackles (Nate Solder and Andrew Thomas) have to leave due to injuries (Thomas's ankle injury being more concerning than Solder's finger), and a rotation between two left guards (Wes Martin and Matt Skura).

Jones also wasn't helped when he lost the electric Kadarius Toney to an ankle injury in the first quarter, especially since he was already without Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton. But that all being said, Jones didn't help himself with some head-scratching post-snap reads, such as his pass attempt to tight end Evan Engram that Taylor Rapp picked off.

The offensive line, by the way, gave up four sacks and quarterback hits as Jones was clearly under duress on at least half of his pass attempts.

Run Defense: F

As part of their balanced rushing attack, the Rams gained 131 yards on the ground, with Darrel Henderson leading the way. The sad thing, at least if you're the Giants, is that this week, they were exploited up the middle as well as on the edges by the opponent's rushing game.

Oh, and did we mention zero tackles for a loss of yardage? A team probably won't give itself much chance to win if it's not finding ways to shut down the run.

Pass Defense: F

The Giants had no answers for Matthew Stafford, who finished 22-of-28, 251 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

And speaking of interceptions, the Giants had another drop of a potential momentum changer, this one by Xavier McKinney, who, although making up for it later in the game with two interceptions, added to the Giants' league-leading total of six dropped interceptions.

Cooper Kupp had no trouble weaving his way around Giants defenders en route to 130 yards on nine receptions and two touchdowns. And although Leonard Williams doubled his 2021 season sack total, the pass rush was quiet once again, especially off the edges.

Special Teams: C

About the only "bright spot" for this team, this week was the Giants special teams units--and that's saying a lot considering they were caught sleeping at the switch when the Rams tried a fake punt that thankfully was nullified by offsetting unsportsmanlike penalties.

Graham Gano hit his lone field goal attempt. And Punter Riley Dixon had a strong showing, grossing 52.5 yards with a net of 43.5 while also coming up with a big play on TuTu Atwell's 28-yard punt return. s

Coaching: F

Besides the fact that this team looked ill-prepared from top to bottom, does anyone know why head coach Joe Judge left Daniel Jones in the entire game, even after it got out of hand? Why risk an injury for Jones, who, as we know by now, will do anything to make a play, even if it means putting himself in harm's way?

Can someone also explain why Jabrill Peppers continues to be deployed in coverage when that's not his strength, or why he coaches line safety Xavier McKinney 25 yards off the ball as the deep safety?

Or how about the fact that this coaching staff can't seem to make up its mind as to who its best five offensive linemen are and stick with that group unless an injury is involved.

