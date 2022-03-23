Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll need to work hand-in-hand to get the Giants back on track. So far, their early decisions to fix the Giants roster have generated a lot of optimism for sunnier skies ahead.

It's not uncommon for a new head coach and/or general manager tandem looking to hit the ground running to reach back into their respective past for players they once could count on.

The previous leadership team seemed to routinely take this approach. Former head coach Judge lobbied for as many players with connections to his past stops with the Patriots and Alabama as possible, and former general manager Dave Gettleman bringing in a handful of former Carolina Panthers.

However, there is a difference between what Gettleman and Judge did versus what current general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, both of whom were previously with the Buffalo Bills, are doing.

Schoen and Daboll have systematically upgraded the bottom of the roster with what appears to be better quality depth as opposed to looking to make any of their former players core pieces of the franchise moving forward.

The addition of all these former Bills players is on par with a restaurant opening a new location and bringing in corporate trainers to help get things up and running.

But the big difference is that at the end of the "training" session, the "corporate trainers" will move on rather than stay behind indefinitely.

Moving forward, Schoen and Daboll will get to hand-pick players with no prior connecton to the Bills or past stops they've made that they will deem fits for their redefining of the "Giants way." They've already begin that process, as thus far, with the known exception of Mark Glowinski (a player without Buffalo ties), no other free agent acquisition has received a contract longer than two years.

Schoen's and Daboll's master rebuild plan will take some time to take root as one nine-member draft class won't fix everything that ails the Giants.

But it's certainly been refreshing to watch a well-calculated plan put in motion that doesn't include a rush to purge the locker room of every last trace of the previous regime. Instead, they are taking a more objective approach in creating the type of football program that thus far seems to be pointing to a light at the end of this decade-long dark tunnel Giants fans have had to endure.

