The Giants weren't major players in the first wave of free agency, but still they came up with a few moves that may have offered some insight into the team's thinking for the draft.

But new general manager Joe Schoen did add some key peieces to the team whih looks to snap out of what's been a mostly decad-long funk of poor football. Newcomers like guard Mark Glowinski, center Jon Fefliciano, quarterback Tyrod Taylor, and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones are all committed to doing their part to help stop the bleeding, but there is so much more work to be done and the bulk of that work--the draft--is going to be very telling.

That said, below is my latest three-round, Giants-only mock draft. I used Pro Football Focus's simulator and I did not engage in any trades (though I grow more and more convinced that there will be a trade in the first round, which I'll explain when I get to that point.)

In using the simulator, obviosuly some players were off the board, so I've tried to give you my logic behind each pick as best as possible.

Mock away!

Round 1, No. 5: OT Evan Neal

The first four picks off the board were Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (Jaguars), Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (Lions), Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (Texans), and North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (Jets).

Faced with a choice of offensive tackles Evan Neal (Alabama) and Charles Cross (Mississippi State) at No. 5. I went with Neal, whom I think is the best value at that spot.

The 6-foot-7 and 350 pounds Neal, who per PFF has allowed just 24 pressures over the past two years between left and right tackle, can play left or right tackle.

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

That gives the Giants options should they find that for some reason,they want to move Andrew Thomas from left to right tackle (highly unlikely) or if they simply want to plug in a guy who has sufficient college experience at right tackle into that slot.

For a top-five draft pick, I don't want a guy who is going to need a position switch and I'm not crazy about the idea of picking a guy who played on one side the bulk of his college career (as is the case with Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross) only to move him to the other side.

Round 1, No. 7: CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Disclaimer: I share Peter King's opinion that the Giants are likely to trade away one of their two first-round picks in this draft, the reasons for which I outlined in this article. Since, however, I didn't do trades in this mock, I'm making the pick for the Giants.

The Panthers, at No. 6, grabbed offensive tackle Charles Cross, so the next three “best available” players on the board were all cornerbacks: Derek Stingley Jr (LSU), Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (Cincinnati), and Trent McDuffie (Washington).

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner (DB14) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

I went with Gardner as I'm assuming (yes, I know), that the Giants move on from James Bradberry. If that indeed proves to be the case, the Giants would be able to replace a tall cornerback (Bradberry) with another tall cornerback in Gardner (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) that has impressive length, something new Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale expressed a penchant for in his corners.

Gardner has never allowed a touchdown in his college career. Last season, was the very definition of a shut-down cornerback allowing 131 yards in 14 games per Pro Football Focus.

The new Giants defense will most likely rely heavily on cover cornerbacks. Gardner makes too much sense for the Giants at No. 7 if he's indeed still on the board and if the Giants don't trade out of this spot.

Round 2, No. 36: : DI Travis Jones, UConn

The Giants need a nose tackle for their defense, and the 6-foot-5, 333-pound Jones gets some serious consideration here to fill that role.

A big-bodied space-eater, Jones also showed an ability to push the pocket and create pressure for the Huskies. PFF had him with 25 pressures last season and 21 stops.

Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Cole Strange of Tennessee-Chattanooga (69) spars with National defensive lineman Travis Jones of Connecticut (57) during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, USA. Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Jones, who was a strong performer at the Senior Bowl, has experience lining up in both the A-gap and B-gap for the Huskies. He probably needs a little more work in his pass rushing game, but if the Giants are looking for a true nose tackle after losing Austin Johnson in free agency, and if they don't feel that Dexter Lawrence II is a fit for that spot, Jones deserves some consideration.

Round 3, No. 67: Edge Josh Paschal, Kentucky

With the Giants having lost outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter to the Falcons, with Oshane Ximines not panning out, and with questions remaining within this group--Azez Ojulari seems to be the only remaining player under contract that this defense could potentially move forward with for the long-term--the Giants will likely need to add a pass rusher at some point.

Oct 30, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) runs the ball while defended by Kentucky Wildcats defensive end Josh Paschal (4) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky's Josh Paschal, 6-foot-3, 278 pounds, can fit in an odd or even defensive front. Per PFF, he recorded a Power-5 leading 12.4 percent run stop rate last season.

While still in need of some refinement in his pass rushing off the edge, Paschal sounds as though he can provide some interior pass rush prowess in the sub packages as an interior rusher, similar to how the Giants deployed Justin Tuck back in the day.

Round 3, No. 81: S Nick Cross, Maryland

After parting ways with safety Logan Ryan, the Giants figure to be on the lookout for a safety. Maryland’s Nick Cross (6-foot, 212 pounds), who clocked in with a 4.34 40-yard dash, is more of a box safety, but he does have the tools to play some single-high. Cross has very good speed and good length.

Sep 4, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Nick Cross (3) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

He’s particularly fared well against tight ends during his career and takes good angles to the ball carrier. He’s physical, tough, and competitive. He is a downhill racer that, despite lacking quick feet, can turn and run and who has a second gear.

He’ll need some fine-tuning to his game, particularly reps in match-up zone schemes and opportunities to improve his recognition abilities. Still, there’s enough talent there for Martindale to work with if Cross lands with the Giants.

