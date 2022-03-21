New York Giants 3-Round Mock Draft After Free Agency First Wave
The first wave of free agency is in the books and as expected, the Giants weren't major players--they couldn't be gven their cap situation.
But new general manager Joe Schoen did add some key peieces to the team whih looks to snap out of what's been a mostly decad-long funk of poor football. Newcomers like guard Mark Glowinski, center Jon Fefliciano, quarterback Tyrod Taylor, and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones are all committed to doing their part to help stop the bleeding, but there is so much more work to be done and the bulk of that work--the draft--is going to be very telling.
That said, below is my latest three-round, Giants-only mock draft. I used Pro Football Focus's simulator and I did not engage in any trades (though I grow more and more convinced that there will be a trade in the first round, which I'll explain when I get to that point.)
In using the simulator, obviosuly some players were off the board, so I've tried to give you my logic behind each pick as best as possible.
Mock away!
Round 1, No. 5: OT Evan Neal
The first four picks off the board were Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (Jaguars), Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (Lions), Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (Texans), and North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (Jets).
Faced with a choice of offensive tackles Evan Neal (Alabama) and Charles Cross (Mississippi State) at No. 5. I went with Neal, whom I think is the best value at that spot.
The 6-foot-7 and 350 pounds Neal, who per PFF has allowed just 24 pressures over the past two years between left and right tackle, can play left or right tackle.
That gives the Giants options should they find that for some reason,they want to move Andrew Thomas from left to right tackle (highly unlikely) or if they simply want to plug in a guy who has sufficient college experience at right tackle into that slot.
For a top-five draft pick, I don't want a guy who is going to need a position switch and I'm not crazy about the idea of picking a guy who played on one side the bulk of his college career (as is the case with Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross) only to move him to the other side.
Round 1, No. 7: CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
Disclaimer: I share Peter King's opinion that the Giants are likely to trade away one of their two first-round picks in this draft, the reasons for which I outlined in this article. Since, however, I didn't do trades in this mock, I'm making the pick for the Giants.
The Panthers, at No. 6, grabbed offensive tackle Charles Cross, so the next three “best available” players on the board were all cornerbacks: Derek Stingley Jr (LSU), Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (Cincinnati), and Trent McDuffie (Washington).
Peter King Believes Giants Could Trade One of First-Round Picks in Upcoming Draft
NBC Sports columnist Peter King doesn't think the Giants will keep both of their first-round picks in next month's draft. We agree, and we explain why trading one of the two picks would benefit the team in the long-run.
Lorenzo Carter Posts Farewell Message to Giants; Headed to Atlanta Falcons
The team's starting outside linebacker and third-round pick in 2018 is signing with the Atlanta Falcons.
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
Nick looks at UNI's Trevor Penning, who has the basic toolset to develop into an NFL offensive tackle.
I went with Gardner as I'm assuming (yes, I know), that the Giants move on from James Bradberry. If that indeed proves to be the case, the Giants would be able to replace a tall cornerback (Bradberry) with another tall cornerback in Gardner (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) that has impressive length, something new Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale expressed a penchant for in his corners.
Gardner has never allowed a touchdown in his college career. Last season, was the very definition of a shut-down cornerback allowing 131 yards in 14 games per Pro Football Focus.
The new Giants defense will most likely rely heavily on cover cornerbacks. Gardner makes too much sense for the Giants at No. 7 if he's indeed still on the board and if the Giants don't trade out of this spot.
Round 2, No. 36: : DI Travis Jones, UConn
The Giants need a nose tackle for their defense, and the 6-foot-5, 333-pound Jones gets some serious consideration here to fill that role.
A big-bodied space-eater, Jones also showed an ability to push the pocket and create pressure for the Huskies. PFF had him with 25 pressures last season and 21 stops.
Jones, who was a strong performer at the Senior Bowl, has experience lining up in both the A-gap and B-gap for the Huskies. He probably needs a little more work in his pass rushing game, but if the Giants are looking for a true nose tackle after losing Austin Johnson in free agency, and if they don't feel that Dexter Lawrence II is a fit for that spot, Jones deserves some consideration.
The Latest from Giants Country
Round 3, No. 67: Edge Josh Paschal, Kentucky
With the Giants having lost outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter to the Falcons, with Oshane Ximines not panning out, and with questions remaining within this group--Azez Ojulari seems to be the only remaining player under contract that this defense could potentially move forward with for the long-term--the Giants will likely need to add a pass rusher at some point.
Kentucky's Josh Paschal, 6-foot-3, 278 pounds, can fit in an odd or even defensive front. Per PFF, he recorded a Power-5 leading 12.4 percent run stop rate last season.
While still in need of some refinement in his pass rushing off the edge, Paschal sounds as though he can provide some interior pass rush prowess in the sub packages as an interior rusher, similar to how the Giants deployed Justin Tuck back in the day.
Round 3, No. 81: S Nick Cross, Maryland
After parting ways with safety Logan Ryan, the Giants figure to be on the lookout for a safety. Maryland’s Nick Cross (6-foot, 212 pounds), who clocked in with a 4.34 40-yard dash, is more of a box safety, but he does have the tools to play some single-high. Cross has very good speed and good length.
He’s particularly fared well against tight ends during his career and takes good angles to the ball carrier. He’s physical, tough, and competitive. He is a downhill racer that, despite lacking quick feet, can turn and run and who has a second gear.
He’ll need some fine-tuning to his game, particularly reps in match-up zone schemes and opportunities to improve his recognition abilities. Still, there’s enough talent there for Martindale to work with if Cross lands with the Giants.
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums