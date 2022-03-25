Why the Giants' Signing of DE Jihad Ward is a Sneaky Good One

The Giants' signing of defensive end Jihad Ward is a sneaky good one that offers several positive benefits. Coach Gene Clemons outlines some of them.

The Giants' signing of defensive end Jihad Ward was their first on the defensive side of the ball. While the move isn't making the kind of waves as some other free agency acquisitions around the league, it's still a sneaky good one for the Giants that can pay off real dividends.

Ward was a second-round pick of the Raiders. Over the 27-year-old’s first six seasons in the league, he has played for four different organizations, including the Ravens (where he was with Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale) and, most recently, the Jaguars.

Ward, who was traded by the Raiders to the Cowboys for wideout Ryan Switzer in 2018 (Ward did not make the Cowboys roster), has battled injuries over the years which has stunted his development. Still, the Giants are no doubt looking at him to help fill the void created by the departure of outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter.

Admittedly, there's a lot we don't yet know about Ward, specifically how good he can be in this defense. Statistics would suggest that Ward will be nothing more than a minor contributor to Martindale's overall game plan, but as we all know, statistics don't tell the entire story.

Because of injuries and inconsistencies, Ward has not been able to reach his full potential. He has not been able to experience back-to-back healthy seasons, and he has not spent two full seasons in the same defensive system.

He will probably be the healthiest he has been in quite some time when he laces them up for the Giants. He will also be returning to a system with which he is familiar, having spent almost two seasons in Martindale's defense as a Raven in 2019 and 2020, where he tied his career-high in sacks (3.0).

What does Ward offer?

The Latest from Giants Country What the Giants Are Getting in DT Justin Ellis 1 / 4

Position Versatility

Last season, the Giants put 252-pound Lorenzo Carter and 249-pound Azeez Ojulari in three-point stances to battle against offensive linemen that outweighed them by over 70 pounds.

While they were able to use their speed to succeed in the pass rush and against the run, they were sometimes swallowed up by bigger offensive linemen who overwhelmed them with their size.

One of the things Ward provides is size. At 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, he can use his long arms to extend and keep his distance from tackles who try to cover him up, and he can anchor down when offensive linemen try to drive him out in the run game.

He has also played as a 3-4 outside linebacker and a true 4-3 defensive end. He will be able to lean on that experience to allow the Giants to present unique and diverse defensive fronts to opposing offenses.

"Ward was someone the Jaguars were able to line up both on the edge and head-up over guards in pass-rush situations, mostly serving as a third or fourth pass-rusher for the Jaguars," said Jaguar Report publisher John Shipley.

System Familiarity

As previously mentioned, Ward spent almost two seasons with Baltimore under Martindale. This background should allow him to hit the ground running in New York.

Shipley noted that former Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen was Ward's position coach in Baltimore when Ward had arguably the best stretch of his career. It was Cullen who lobbied for the Jaguars to sign Ward last year.

Early on, fans will probably see Ward line up as a 4-technique on obvious passing downs, which would put more athleticism on the field while still giving the Giants reinforcement against the run.

Ward will also align as a 9-technique edge rusher, where he can provide a bigger, more physical option when they want to go with a four-man front.

"When rushing from an interior alignment, he has shown a nice blend of moves (rip, swim), and he does have a blend of power and quickness in a phone booth that gives him an advantage against certain guards," Shipley said.

"He isn't someone who will excel as a speed-rusher or in contain off the edge, though, with his overall explosiveness off the edge being his biggest and most pronounced weakness."

Ward's familiarity with the defense not only benefits him, but it makes it easier for the others in the front seven who are learning this system as he can be a resource.

Mentorship is one of the more underrated aspects of the job in the NFL. If a player can be effective on the field and be helpful off the field, it only makes them more valuable to an organization.

The phrase “consummate professional” is used to describe players who operate at high levels within their job, and Ward has the chance to ascend to that level in a system that he has had success in.

Final Thoughts

The bottom line for Ward is that this can be a career reshaping season for him. A good performance could lead to stability in New York or a bigger payday with another organization.

He is still young enough that the opportunity to become a consistent pass rusher and a valuable piece in a defense is still there. He will be given a chance to impress, and it is up to him to do so.

Join the Giants Country Community