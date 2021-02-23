2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DB Trill Williams, Syracuse

Syracuse defender Trill Williams is yet another intriguing Day 3 value pick. Here's what he brings to the table.

DB TRILL WILLIAMS

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 198 lbs.

Class: Junior

School: Syracuse

Williams is a Yonkers, New York native who was a four-star recruit in the 2018 cycle. Williams was the third-ranked recruit that year, and the 356th national, according to 247 Sports.

He was a very productive cornerback, running back, and wide receiver at the prominent and dominant Archbishop Stepinac High School.

Williams brought a ton of energy to the Syracuse defense. In 27 games, he recorded 92 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, four interceptions, five passes defended, and three forced fumbles.

Williams also had three touchdowns in college, one on a punt return in 2018, another was an impressive strip on his own 3-yard line that he took 97 yards for the score in 2019.

The final score was on an interception he took for a touchdown in 2020. He almost had another touchdown in 2019 with an interception thrown by Trevor Lawrence, but stud linebacker Travis Ettienne made the tackle at the three-yard line.

Notables

He suffered a left ankle injury in 2019 that forced him to leave a game. He played the majority of 2020 dealing with another ankle injury.

He was limited for much of the season and decided to opt-out after five games to focus on the NFL Draft. Surgery might have been on the horizon if he did not opt-out of the season.

Traits

Good NFL frame and length with good overall athletic traits displayed by excellent straight-line speed, closing burst, and solid quickness.

A versatile player who was used a lot in the slot and played opposite Ifeatu Melifonwu, who is also in this draft. He also lined up at safety in some third down and long situations.

I wish he were better in man coverage; despite being a good athlete, he’s not great in transitions with his change of direction - footwork and hips could be a bit more fluid. If tasked to sprint someone down, he’s going to excel.

He's not a liability in man coverage, but he isn’t consistently in a position to maximize some of his other intriguing gifts.

Find all of Nick Falato's draft profile scouting reports in one centralized location.

He showed the vision to play zone and did a solid job recognizing screens and aggressively attacking downhill to blow the play up completely. A very aggressive player in general who is on team “trash talk.” Constantly chirping and plays with a ton of competitive and physical toughness.

He throws his weight around well--he has the “hit stick” element to his game. The tackle point's impressive play strength makes him solid in run defense; he can fly into the tackle point a bit too aggressively and lose some mechanics, but the guy can hit. He gambles and goes for the football strip at times as well.

Overall, a highly regarded prospect coming out of high school who was dinged up a lot throughout his college career. Showed great toughness playing through injury before deciding to opt-out and focus on the draft.

He will be a good value selection on day three; he has the size, physicality, confidence, and ability to play cornerback in the NFL.

I wish he were a bit better with his transitions in man coverage--that would make him a more coveted prospect, but either way, Williams can play.

